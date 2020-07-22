Roy Den Hollander: murder of men's rights activist linked to alleged family shooter by federal judge, FBI confirms





"As the FBI continues to investigate the attack on the home of United States District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now committed to the San Bernardino, California Sheriff's Office, and we have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to the FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander, "he said in an email to CNN.

Altogether, the FBI connection suggests that Den Hollander allegedly killed his perceived rival, attacked the family of a perceived judicial enemy, and then committed suicide.

Den Hollander was found dead on Monday by what two police sources said was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An "anti-feminist" lawyer with a long list of personal complaints and sexist and racist views, he is suspected of fatally shooting Salas's son and injuring her husband at the family home in New Jersey.

On July 11, Marc Angelucci, 52-year-old vice president of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM), was found insensitive and with apparent gunshot wounds just after 4 p.m. in Cedarpines Park, a community in Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Angelucci was pronounced dead at the scene. NCFM said he was shot and killed in front of his home. The suspect in the Angelucci murder on July 11 is believed to have been wearing a FedEx uniform, a source told CNN. Den Hollander also appears to have worn a FedEx uniform in the judge's family's shooting in New Jersey, which killed her 20-year-old son and wounded her husband, CNN reported. Den Hollander was kicked out of the men's rights group Angelucci was a prominent men's rights activist and served as vice president and board member of NCFM, an organization that fights against what they argue is legal discrimination against men. In recent years, he and the NCFM have won a case that argued that the Selective Service Administration's male-only military draft was unconstitutional. The ruling is currently under appeal. Den Hollander was involved in a separate federal case, overseen by Judge Salas in 2015, which also argued that the men's-only military draft was unconstitutional. Salas sided with part of Den Hollander's arguments last spring, but he also agreed with some of his claims and allowed the lawsuit to continue. Den Hollander dropped the case in 2019 and told the law firm that detected him that he was terminally ill. Paul Elam, a friend of Angelucci's and a men's rights activist, said he believes Den Hollander held a grudge against Angelucci for years because they both represented cases challenging the men's-only selective service record. Harry Crouch, president of the National Men's Coalition, also said Den Hollander was furious that he had not been involved in the group's lawsuit against the Selective Service System in California. He told CNN that he kicked Den Hollander out of the group after he called and threatened him around December 2015. "(Den Hollander) was upset that it wasn't his case, mainly," Crouch told CNN by phone. "He was very upset and threatened to come to California and kick my ass." The NCFM said in a statement that it was deeply saddened by the attack on the Salas family. "We are deeply shocked to hear that this senseless act was perpetrated by a self-described men's rights activist and we unequivocally denounce anyone who uses violence to intimidate and harm people," said Crouch. "We offer our condolences and prayers to Judge Salas and the Anderl family."

