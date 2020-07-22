Roy Den Hollander once wrote that he posed as a FedEx worker

Self-proclaimed anti-feminist lawyer Roy Den Hollander wrote about posing as a Federal Express worker years before he allegedly used a similar ploy in his murderous rampage at the home of a New Jersey federal judge.

In a statement Hollander posted on his website, he claimed that he once tried to track down Alina Shipilina, a Russian woman he married in March 2000, by calling the super in his Queens building sometime after their divorce.

"I called it. "Hello, may I speak to the super?" I asked, "Hollander wrote in the 1,700-page document, where he disparagingly refers to Shipilina as a" Commie Ho. "

A young woman answered the phone instead of the grocery store, and Hollander said she was posing as a FedEx worker to speak to her.

"‘ This is Federal Express, "I lied. We are trying to track a package, "he wrote.

Hollander continued, claiming that he asked the girl how old she was, and she replied 14.

That sparked this sickening remark from the misogynist attorney: "No wonder she sounded smug, the boys probably only started chasing her, so now she thinks she's a fatal woman."

"It didn't take long for her to transform into a teenage queen. But she was still young enough for me to cautiously trust what she said," Hollander wrote. "Give it a few years and the lies will flow like breath from your painted lips."

In addition to providing more information about Hollander's documented hate for decades for women, the chilling detail recalls the tactic the gunman used at the door of Judge Esther Salas' home in north Brunswick.

On Sunday night, Hollander dressed up as a FedEx delivery boy and shot dead Salas' son, 20, Daniel, while seriously injuring her husband, attorney Mark Anderl.

Hollander, who had a history of filing insane antifeminist lawsuits, had a 2015 case before Salas, in which he argued that the draft for men in the military was discriminatory.

In her online report, she described Salas as "sexy" and expressed her desire to date her, and also criticized her as "a lazy, incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama."

Cancer sick, Hollander eventually pulled out of the still ongoing case.

In another section of his apparent memory, he wrote that he had nothing to lose.

"The hand of death is on my left shoulder … nothing matters in this life anymore," he wrote.