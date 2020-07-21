Roy Den Hollander's writing details hatred of simmering women

Roy Den Hollander's messy online detail a simmering hatred of women that turned fatal when he allegedly attacked the home of a New Jersey federal judge on Sunday night, killing her son and injuring her husband.

On his website, the self-styled "anti-feminist" lawyer posted heinous and misogynistic screams and tore apart others who he felt had harmed him, including doctors, judges appointed by Obama and his own mother, writing: "Let him burn in hell."

"Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left," he wrote.

His embrace of the "men's rights movement" was sparked by his marriage to a Russian woman he met in the late 1990s while working for a consulting firm.

In what appears to be a rough draft of his 1,700-page memoir, titled "Stupid Damn Fool," she claimed that the woman was actually a "mafia prostitute" who used "black magic, narcotics, and female duplicity to interpret it." to bring her. To the U.S.

Her website also includes a so-called "Glossary" of hate definitions, in which she describes "Homo Sapiens Female" as "sl-t" and a host of other vile terms.

Hollander's misogynistic and racist manifesto, first reported by NBC News, details how, after her bitter divorce in 2001, she began to flood the courts with failed lawsuits against programs she believed favored women over men, leading to described as "anti-Feminazi" cases.

“I knew about Temporary Protective Orders that the Feminazis used ruthlessly to intimidate men into doing their orders. All a girl had to do was go before a judge, pretend to cry, tell a lie, a woman's most effective and favorite weapon, about some man threatening or harassing her, and the judge immediately issued an Order of Protection Domestic temporary ", he wrote.

The cases included a class action lawsuit against Manhattan nightclubs in 2007 for offering "women's nights" and a lawsuit against Columbia University for offering women's study courses in 2008.

His litigation earned him television commercials on MSNBC, Fox News, and The Colbert Report, as well as interviews on The New York Times.

One of the chapters in his apparent report details the 2015 case still pending before District Court Judge Esther Salas, in which Hollander argued that the draft for men in the military alone was discriminatory.

In it, he calls the judge "a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama" and criticizes her life story of being abandoned by her father and raised by her poor mother as "the usual effort to blame a man and convert someone in a super girl. " . "

On Sunday night, a gunman posing as a FedEx delivery man opened fire on Salas' home in North Brunswick, killing her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl and injuring her husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl.

In one of Hollander's rules, he wrote about impersonating a FedEx delivery man to speak to a young woman.

Hollander was found dead Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County. A package addressed to Salas was found along with his body, authorities said.

In another section of his apparent memoir, Hollander wrote about having been recently treated for cancer.

"The hand of death is on my left shoulder … nothing matters in this life anymore," he wrote.

In another complaint, he wrote about being unhappy with his doctors. "The Stones in their song 'Sympathy for the Devil' omitted one category: cancer doctors, not all, but many," he wrote.

Hollander said he wanted to use the rest of his time to "wrap things up."

"There are no more opportunities, if ever there were, for glory and fortune, but maybe a little justice from yesteryear like in all those 1950s television westerns I saw when I was a boy when the lonely cowboy he refused to surrender without a fight. " Hollander wrote.

"The only problem with a life long lived under the Feminazi government," he wrote, "is that one man ends up with so many enemies that he cannot even score with everyone."

"But the law school and the media taught me how to prioritize."

