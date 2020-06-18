Royal Royalty Members React To Kristen Stewart's "Detune" Cast As Princess Diana

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in an upcoming movie titled "Spencer" directed by Pablo Larraín.

The 30-year-old actress will begin production on the project in early 2021, and the film will cover a life-changing weekend in the early 1990s around the Christmas holidays at the Windsor family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, when Diana decided to marry the Prince. Charles was done and she needed to get away from life as a member of the royal family.

Experts from the royal family told Fox News that news of an American star playing a British icon has sparked mixed reactions.

"Ms. Stewart has a fan base built into her 'Twilight' movies, so producers can count on her name recognition to appeal to viewers. It can be interesting to know if she was auditioned. for the role against other actresses and if it was considered the best option, or if they were offered it, "said Leslie Carroll, author of" Diana and Charles: royal affairs and notorious royal marriages. "

"If you can embody Diana's body language and convey her famous and graceful Sloane Ranger voice, it doesn't matter where she was born," added Carroll.

Another author, Tom Quinn, who wrote "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle," explained that while Stewart is a "great actor" who can "handle Diana's gestures," UK observers will be critical. of an "accent error."

And UK media correspondent and author of "The A to Z of Harry and Meghan" Neil Sean said that "the news here in the UK is just this … Why? There are many British actresses who they would have been better for this role. " "

"The other real problem with this is the fact that it's an ancient story covered countless times, so without a new innovative angle, what could we learn?" he continued.

Furthermore, Sean feels that Prince William and Prince Harry "will hate any kind of exploitation of their late mother's name."

Sean added that "the cast of one of the world's most famous women at Stewart only shows how out of whack the creators are with what public image is and, most importantly, love for such a great lady."

Meanwhile, Larraín defended his release to Deadline. "Kristen is one of the great actors today," he said.

“To do this well, you need something very important in the cinema, which is a mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong too, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way he responded to the script and how he approaches the character is very beautiful to watch. I think she is going to do something surprising and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature, "added Larraín.

She explained that the film is about Diana "finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well and to be with herself."

Stephanie Nolasco of Fox News contributed to this report.