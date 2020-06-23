Royal Rumble 2021 – What to Expect?

We may still be several months away from one of the most anticipated PPV events of the year, however, that doesn’t stop wrestling fans from making their predictions ahead of Royal Rumble 2021.

As the first major event of the season, Royal Rumble is often tasked with setting the scene for the many match-ups that follow, and with a mix of wise old heads and future stars of the sport, there’s always plenty to talk about!

The trusted sports betting sites have already released their odds for Royal Rumble 2021, and although it’s still very early days, we take a look at who is likely to triumph in Seattle.

Roman Reigns Looks Worth Opposing in the Betting

At 6/1 in the betting, Roman Reigns is the early favourite for Royal Rumble 2021, yet he doesn’t appear to be on good terms with Vince McMahon and could be worth opposing this time around. Once touted as the future of WWE, his ongoing absence due to health concerns suggests that he isn’t likely to make his return anytime soon.

Having pulled out of Wrestlemania 36, Reigns’ future is uncertain, and although a Lazarus-style comeback is always possible, it does seem fairly unlikely considering he has spoken of his determination to remain at home for the entirety of the pandemic.

Could The Rock or The Undertaker Make a Sensational Return?

Every year, Royal Rumble throws up a surprise of two, and with a number of legends currently priced up in the betting, many fans have been speculating about who may return to the ring. The Rock is 16/1 in the betting and his return would certainly help increase interest. The Undertaker is 66/1, and although he has recently announced his retirement from WWE (again), he could make one last high-profile appearance. With fans having re-lived the greatest moments of his career in the network documentary ‘The Last Ride’, one final hurrah from the 55-year old would certainly help boost those all-important viewing figures.

Keith Lee May be One to Watch

Although he was thrown out by Brock at last year’s Royal Rumble, Keith Lee may come back stronger this time around. Although he is far from a household name, he does have a decent-sized following and also has a fair bit of star quality. He manages to combine stature with charisma and the former NXT Champion was touted as a potential dark horse ahead of last year’s event. He has the respect of his peers and 2021 could be a big year for the sizeable Texan. At 12/1, you’re likely to get a run for your money by backing Keith Lee.