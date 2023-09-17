Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, and her husband Abhinav Shukla have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on social media, with Rubina posting a series of photos on Instagram that showed her flaunting her baby bump while Abhinav held her.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about Rubina’s pregnancy. The couple had been keeping the news under wraps, but finally decided to share it with their fans and followers. In the caption of her post, Rubina wrote, “Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

Abhinav also shared the news on his own Instagram account, posting a photo of himself kissing Rubina’s baby bump. He wrote, “Here’s to a new journey! Thank you all for your love and support.”

The couple has been married since June 2018, and their announcement has been met with congratulations and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Fans and celebrities congratulate the couple

Rubina and Abhinav’s announcement has sparked a flood of congratulatory messages on social media. Fans and fellow celebrities have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share their excitement and offer their best wishes to the couple.

Actress Hina Khan, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 11, commented on Rubina’s post, writing, “Omg congratulations my love! So happy for you both.”

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who co-starred with Rubina in the TV show “Naagin 3,” also congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations my bro and sis-in-law. So happy for you guys.”

The couple’s announcement has also been covered by numerous media outlets, with many reporting on the news and sharing photos from Rubina’s Instagram post.

Rubina and Abhinav have not yet revealed the due date for their baby, but fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and details about the couple’s new addition.