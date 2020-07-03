Rubio Urges Group Testing in Letter to Pence, Random Following Peak of Florida Coronavirus Cases

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, asked the Trump administration to reconfigure how the hospital's report on the capacity of their bed with respect to coronavirus-positive patients, and to expand testing strategies.

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar, Rubio suggested that the US switch to a group testing strategy that could allow millions of tests to be done, rather than just evaluate symptomatic people.

"Adopting group tests, which were previously conducted during the AIDS epidemic, could allow us to screen up to five million people per day, according to Dr. Deborah Birx," Rubio wrote in his letter on Thursday.

Birx is a physician and coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, has referred to group testing in recent interviews, suggesting that the working group is seriously considering implementing the program.

According to Stanford Medicine, group testing means that health officials could take tests on multiple people at once, storing one portion of the test from each individual and then combining the other portions with those of the group. This allows for more extensive testing rather than just testing one individual at a time. If a group is found to be positive for coronavirus, health experts can search again and find which individual is infected.

Health officials and some lawmakers have been pushing for this test method, particularly with children who are least likely to become infected with the coronavirus. Officials say this is a cheaper way to see how many children could return to school in the fall.

"Such a strategy could allow the nation to continue to reopen, with appropriate security measures, by expanding testing capacity to more quickly identify infected people," Rubio wrote.

"Furthermore, I believe that group testing can be used effectively in schools so that students can safely return to the classroom this fall, where they can reap the well-documented benefits of learning and socializing in person," he wrote.

Critics of the group tests warn that too many tests can dilute the group and generate false negatives.

Rubio has also requested that all hospitals that accept Medicare begin to provide "timely reports on the capacity of their bed," as well as the number of COVID-positive patients in their care.

The senator said it would also be beneficial to see the number of people in the ICU due to the coronavirus, along with the percentage of patients who are COVID positive but admitted to the hospital for other reasons.

The Trump administration has yet to come up with a test strategy, rather than allowing each state to decide the best method that works for them.

But coronavirus cases are on the rise in 40 of 50 states, according to a report by The Associated Press on Thursday, and lawmakers are now facing the possibility of closing their economies once again.

Rubio's home state of Florida is experiencing drastic spikes in coronavirus cases with 10,000 new cases reported Thursday, the largest one-day increase the state has seen since the pandemic began.

New cases reported daily outpaced the daily increase in all European countries, including Italy, which was once the epicenter of the virus, according to a Reuters report.

"I ask that you provide a framework for developing a federal consortium of experts to implement a nationwide group testing strategy in the immediate future," Rubio said Thursday.