Ruby Princess passengers disembarked after erroneous COVID-19 results

An Australian Border Force officer allowed thousands of passengers to disembark from the coronavirus-affected cruise ship Ruby Princess, after mistakenly thinking that passengers with "flu-like symptoms" had tested negative for COVID-19, when they had actually been screened for the flu, according to a report

Documents obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation show that the misinterpretation of the test results led the senior officer to allow 2,700 passengers to exit the Carnival Cruises-owned ship in Sydney in March.

The error was not noticed until more than 30 hours after the passengers, including 13 who had been fighting fevers while isolated in their cabins, left the ship, according to documents obtained by the departure.

The officer, identified by ABC only as "Officer O", was tasked with a supervisor to inspect all passengers on the Ruby Princess, where a COVID-19 group caused 662 infections and at least 22 deaths, including one 81-year-old. woman who reportedly died in May.

According to the report, the New South Wales Ministry of Health received "hands-on" permission for passengers to disembark, despite formal approval.

But when the infected ship arrived in Sydney on March 19, state health officials had already decided that they would not be on the scene, calling the ship "low risk", so Officer O was asked to investigate the sick, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Then a crew member asked if the ship had clearance to disembark, and the senior officer "replied yes," but misinterpreted a document stating that 13 passengers had tested negative for the flu, as they were testing negative for COVID- 19, according to the report.

Within hours, all 2,700 passengers on the ship had gotten off the ship, including the 11 previously isolated passengers.

In a statement released Thursday, the Australian Border Force did not deny that an officer misinterpreted the results, but instead firmly blamed the New South Wales Ministry of Health, reports SBS News.

"Any misinterpretation by ABF officials of the test results did not make a difference as to whether the passengers were authorized to disembark the Ruby Princess," the statement read. "Human health is not the responsibility of the ABF."

ABH chief Michael Outram said NSW health authorities and federal agriculture officials were responsible for allowing passengers to disembark, including those who were ill, reports SBS News.

New South Wales Health Ministry officials are reportedly expected to release a report on the ship on August 14.

Australian authorities confiscated the ship's "black box" in April as part of a criminal investigation.