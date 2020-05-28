Ruby Rose breaks her silence about leaving the CW's Batwoman series

The CW



Now this is a superhero cliffhanger. Ruby Rose, who plays the lead role of Kate Kane on the DC Comics television series Batwoman, left the show after just one season, leaving fans and the media wondering why.

While some unidentified sources believe that her decision to leave the series was due to unhappiness during long working hours or due to a painful injury she sustained during filming, Rose does not offer any specific reason why she left.

"It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know," Rose posted on her personal Instagram on Wednesday. "I didn't want to not recognize everyone involved and how great this was for television and for our community. I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore them all. I am sure that next season will also be amazing. "

Berlanti Productions and WBTV confirmed to CNET GameSpot's sister site on May 19 that the role of Kate Kane / Batwoman will be recast, and that both companies are "firmly committed" to Batwoman's future.

"I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in her official statement on May 19 when the news of her departure first became known. "This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles."

When Rose was chosen as Batwoman For the series in 2018, not all superhero fans were happy with the decision. Rose left Twitter after being harassed by angry Batwoman fans who didn't think she was the best fit for the role.

Neither DC Comics, Warner Bros. nor Rose's representatives immediately responded to requests for comment.

Season 2 of Batwoman is supposed to debut on The CW in January 2021, but that could change with delays in production Due to the coronavirus outbreak.