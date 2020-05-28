Ruby Rose breaks the silence on her departure from Batwoman

In case you missed it last week: Ruby Rose and Batwoman They parted ways and the actress will no longer dress for the CW show.

Understandably, fans have been devastated by what was obviously hugely surprising news, but for various reasons that have already been well documented, the time has come for Rose to hang up her cloak and hood and continue her career. And although he issued a brief statement at the time of his departure, he has now broken the silence with a message to his fans.

Taking on Instagram earlier this week, this is what the actress had to share:

"Thank you all for coming on this trip," writes Rose. "If I mentioned everyone, it would be 1,000 labels … but thanks to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know … I did not want to not recognize everyone involved and how great this was for television and for our community. I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore you all. I am sure next season will also be amazing. Xxx * hangs up the hood and cloak. "



Of course, Rose doesn't go into real detail about what happened behind the scenes and on set, but recent reports have pointed to a rather harsh production, as the actress doesn't get along with the rest of the cast and crew. It is difficult to keep up with the hectic schedule and physical paper. Mind you, we are sure there is more to the story than just that and we may never know what really happened, but it is clear that Ruby was not a good fit for the job.

Regardless, it's certainly an anticlimactic ending to her time in the role, and fans will surely be disappointed that she has never had a proper expulsion, but the question remains: who will play her in the role of Batwoman? It remains to be seen, but the Internet has already put forward one or two potential candidates.

Tell us, however, who would you like to participate later? As always let us know in the comment section below.