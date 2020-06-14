Rudy Giuliani criticizes Democrat-led states after George Floyd protests

While appearing in "Watters & # 39; World" on Saturday, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani tore the liberal leadership apart by situations like Seattle, where protesters have seized six blocks, and the destruction in many major cities after George Floyd's death.

"The pandemic was poorly managed in some of these blue states. The riots were poorly managed now," host Jesse Watters told Giuliani. "And you're really seeing how liberal governance develops if you let people go crazy."

Giuliani told Watters that his comments were not "overkill" before criticizing progressive leaders for how they handled the events that unfolded after Floyd's death.

JUDGE PROHIBITS SEATTLE POLICE TO USE PEPPER SPRAY, TEAR GAS AMONG ONGOING PROTESTS

"If you study the states that had the worst riots, the most destruction, the least effective law enforcement, and the majority of people killed and wounded, it all comes back to one thing: They are ruled by Democrats who would like to think we are progressives, "Giuliani said.

"I think they are regressive because they are using old methods that have failed. Or you are seeing this socialist group even further away that really wants to separate itself from some parts of the country."

The former mayor was also reacting to Seattle, where Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best disagree about the city's management of the autonomous zone declared by protesters spanning several blocks surrounding a police compound.

Protesters within the perimeter of the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," or "CHAZ," have been holding back for nearly a week denouncing police brutality after Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and are demanding that the city remove the Department of Seattle Police.

Giuliani asked voters to send a message to Democrats during the 2020 election so that the party can reform.

"This is very, very dangerous. It cannot be allowed. The American people must really take this into account when we come to this election," Giuliani said. "For the sake of this country, this is the time when the Democrats must take a bad, bad beating to get them to come back and reform their party and return it to a party where we have agreement, at least, on the principles fundamental ".

Fox News's Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.