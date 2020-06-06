Rudy Giuliani rips & # 39; Bill de Blasio & # 39; intellectually challenged & # 39; amid riots

Rudy Giuliani criticized Mayor de Blasio's handling of the riots and looting that gripped the city this week, saying that the current occupant of Gracie Mansion is unfit for office and is "intellectually challenged."

“The mayor's performance is terrible. He is doing everything he can do that is wrong, just as he did during the pandemic, "said the former mayor. "I have already asked the governor to withdraw it. I know it's something extraordinary but … He is acting in such an irresponsible way. "

Giuliani, 76, served on City Hall from 1994 to 2001, taking over amid a spate of historical crimes presided over by his predecessor David Dinkins. During Dinkins' tenure, the city suffered more than 2,000 murders per year and deadly racial unrest in Crown Heights and Washington Heights.

Giuliani insisted that Blasio has performed worse.

"Dinkins never lost the full respect of the police department. He didn't do things where he went on the warpath against them, "Giuliani said, adding that if he were still in charge he would have avoided the riots.

"It would have been resolved about two weeks ago. They would never have gone beyond the first car they burned, the stone they threw, the person they hit, "he said. "If you throw a stone, they arrest you, if you spit on a policeman, they arrest you … Call me a Nazi or Hitler. I do not care ".

Giuliani, who still maintains close ties to the city police, said the force has been demoralized under the current leadership and that the mayor is more concerned with optics than with protecting New Yorkers.

"A source as trustworthy as I have been told tells me that it interferes with police chiefs," Giuliani said. "He goes around and calls individual bosses and tells them what he wants, and that's largely that he doesn't want any serious incidents."

The police restriction has not been reciprocated by protesters and looters, who have thrown bricks, rocks and Molotov cocktails at officers night after night as they try to keep the peace after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. During a hand-to-hand combat Wednesday night in Brooklyn, two officers were shot and another was cut with a knife.

"It was very painful to see him," said Giuliani. "It reminded me of the days before I fixed things. It reminded me that we were back where we used to be. ”

De Blasio's representatives did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.

During his eight years in office, the former federal prosecutor departed from his predecessors with an uncompromising pro-police agenda that saw violent crime drop dramatically.

Giuliani faced his share of racial unrest. Under his surveillance, two high-profile cases related to police violence emerged. In August 1997, NYPD officers sexually assaulted Brooklyn man Abner Louima in the bathroom of the 70th constituency station. Two years later, four officers unloaded 41 rounds at Amadou Diallo, near his home in the Bronx. Diallo had been unarmed, but the police confused his wallet with a weapon.

Both cases sparked massive protests across the city, which, in Diallo's case, lasted for weeks. Al Sharpton, along with 30 others, was arrested during a Wall Street rally that drew 2,000 a month after the murder.

However, Giuliani proudly noted that neither event turned into racial unrest or looting.

“I went to the Malcolm X mosque. I spoke there. I went to his funeral. Every day I met with people from the community who were willing to work constructively, ”he said. "I refused to meet with Al Sharpton because I was unwilling to work constructively and I knew he was a racial arsonist," Giuliani said.

"One of Dinkins' mistakes was to empower Al Sharpton."

Sharpton spoke Thursday at the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis.

The former mayor insists that the current NYPD can handle the unrest and said he is against calling the National Guard or US troops.

"The New York Police Department is more than capable of containing a demonstration of this number," Giuliani told The Post. "But they are not being used correctly."