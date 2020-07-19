Rudy Giuliani says mainstream media "has become an apologist for Iran"

President Trump's attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani called the US media "apologists" for Iran, saying that the mainstream media "really does Iran's job" as they appeared on Saturday in the headquarters of "America & # 39; s News HQ".

"I told him [the Iranian National Resistance Council, or NCRI] this year that … we are getting closer for reasons that are almost a surprise to people in the United States, because the mainstream media really does do Iran's work." Giuliani said he was Eric Shawn's anchor for overthrowing the Iranian regime. "I think that because [former President Barack] Obama was so favorable to Iran, the mainstream media has become an apologist for Iran."

IRAN DISSIDENTS TO CELEBRATE SUMMIT CALLING FOR REGIME STRIKE, AS US INCREASES PRESSURE IN TEHRAN

Giuliani spoke online at the NCRI's Iran Free World Summit online on Friday, calling for regime change in Iran and said that NCRI is the greatest threat to the theocratic regime, which he described as "maniacal" and compared to the mafia.

NCRI held its online summit due to the coronavirus pandemic and estimated that participants from 102 countries and 30,000 locations would attend the event.

Giuliani was one of several speakers from around the world who remotely called and symbolically delivered a letter on behalf of a bipartisan coalition of American politicians and officials, including former Senator Joe Lieberman, former United States Attorney General Michael Mukasey and the former senator Robert Torricelli. .

Shawn asked Giuliani if ​​he imagined a day when the regime would fall, to which the former mayor said yes.

"Just like we saw the day fall in Poland and the Soviet Union and the Berlin Wall and we woke up the next morning and said, how did this happen?" Giuliani said. "I can feel it. I know how weak that retention is and I know how strong or determined these people are and how well funded they are."

"This is not a group to take lightly, and the United States should give it more support," Giuliani added, referring to the NCRI.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.