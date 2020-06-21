Rudy Giuliani says Trump may have fired a US prosecutor. USA By "bullsh–" investigations: report

President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says he has not yet been told why the president, or attorney general William Barr, fired a top federal prosecutor in New York.

But Giuliani, a 1980s predecessor to the fired US attorney Geoffrey Berman in the Southern District of New York, told an interviewer that the "nonsense" of the Berman office investigations may have had something to do with it.

Those probes include one by Giuliani himself, as well as an investigation by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, Giuliani said during an interview with the New York Daily News.

Giuliani told the newspaper that he was particularly upset that news of the investigation into his activities in Ukraine was leaked to the media.

"It offends me when I see people write that," Giuliani said of being under investigation. "If they are investigating me, they are doing it in the most surreptitious way possible. It is the strangest investigation I have ever heard of. … I am upset that someone is giving this information. I have nothing against Berman, but I would like clarify what the hell is going on.

Berman's office was reportedly investigating whether Giuliani's business in Ukraine violated federal laws on foreign lobbying. Giuliani said he has "documents" that prove he did nothing wrong, the Daily News reported.

"There are some people who like to play on the reputation of the people around the president," Giuliani said, referring to Berman's staff.

As for Cohen, who was convicted of making payments linked to two alleged romantic affairs involving Trump, and was serving a prison term until he was recently released due to an early release related to the coronavirus, Giuliani suggested to the Daily News that Cohen's case was below the dignity of a federal prosecutor's office.

"That crime was complete nonsense," Giuliani told the newspaper. "We don't prosecute people for personal sexual issues. You don't do that sh–"

Berman said Saturday that he planned to leave his post "immediately" after Barr announced that the US assistant attorney. USA Audrey Strauss had been appointed to be Berman's acting replacement.

On Friday night, Berman initially said he intended to remain in the position, claiming that he had learned "in a press release" that Barr said he would be "resigning." Berman denied submitting his resignation.

Barr's initial statement also said that the US Attorney in New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, would replace Berman on an interim basis, with President Trump intending to nominate the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, as the replacement. permanent, pending the approval of the Senate.

After Barr announced Saturday that Strauss would take the interim position, Carpenito issued a statement in support of Strauss.

On Saturday, Barr accused Berman of throwing a "public show" with his comments on Friday, saying he had asked President Trump to fire Berman, and claimed that Trump had done so.

But Trump, when asked about Berman's departure on Saturday, denied having any involvement.

"It all depends on the attorney general," Trump said, referring to Barr. "Attorney General Barr is working on that. That is your department, not my department.

"We have a very capable attorney general, so that depends on him. I'm not involved. "