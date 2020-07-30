Rudy Gobert scores the first points of the NBA restart

Talk about things that come in a circle

Rudy Gobert, who contracted the coronavirus in mid-March that led to the close of the NBA season and all sports soon after, scored the first two points of the NBA restart on Thursday night.

The Utah Jazz center made a layup and fouled the Pelicans' Derrick Favors, but missed the free throw in his attempt for the traditional 3-point play.

On March 11, the Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game was canceled and it was later discovered that Gobert contracted COVID-19. Later that night, the NBA suspended its season.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also contracted the virus. Mitchell and his Jazz teammates were angry at Gobert for his careless attitude about the virus during a press conference before realizing he had the virus. But a few days later, Mitchell said he had time to "cool off" and was glad that his teammate was better.

About two weeks later, Gobert and Mitchell were eliminated from the coronavirus symptoms.