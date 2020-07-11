Rugby star Sia Soliola reveals the extent of her facial injuries on social media

Rugby players are known for their toughness, and National Rugby League star Sia Soliola is no exception.

Soliola suffered multiple facial fractures during a match between his Canberra Raiders and St. George Illawarra Dragons last week. He needed 20 screws inserted into his face, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Soliola posted the extent of her injuries on Instagram, saying that "at least my teeth are intact."

Current and former rugby stars appeared in Soliola's comments wishing the player a speedy recovery. Manu Vatuvei, Frank Pritchard and Michael Chee Kam were among those who wished the star of the injured Raiders good wishes.

However, the devastating injury can end his season, according to the New Zealand Herald. The 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract and the injury may not have a chance to prove his effectiveness on the field again.

Without Soliola, the Raiders lost to the Melbourne storm on Saturday 20-14. Canberra is seventh in the National Rugby League with a record of 5-0-4 and 10 points in nine games.

The club is four points from second place in Melbourne and Parramatta Eels and five points from the Penrith Panthers.