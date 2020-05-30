RUMOR: Another NXT Star To Be Called Soon | Newsdio

The more the better. WWE is in a state of flux right now and that's the kind of time that can make things very interesting. With so much right now, WWE needs something to make the company light up a bit more. One of the best ways to do this is to attract new talent and luckily they have a huge number of names available on NXT.

The greatest value in NXT is the sheer amount of talent available to them. There are so many people on the list who are ready and poised for an opportunity in one of the two main shows that they could be called to the main list in no time. Now that NXT is broadcast on national television every week, his talent is closer to being ready for the top tier. Another name is to receive the call.

According to WrestleTalkDominik Dijakovic will be called up to the main roster in the near future. It is unknown when Dijakovic would debut or in which show he would appear. Dijakovic last fought in NXT on May 6 in a loss to Johnny Gargano, but is believed to have nothing left to gain from NXT. This occurs days after Matt Riddle was also denounced.

He has the most outstanding reel. Take a look at Dijakovic on NXT:

Opinion: This makes sense somehow since Dijakovic is as ready for the main roster as what you are going to get. It is a large, strong and athletic monster that can impress fans at home. The top shows on the list need some new talent, and Dijakovic is one of the most interesting names they can mention outside of Keith Lee. It's a good idea, and while Dijakovic could have been more successful in NXT, this is something the main roster needs.

What do you think of Dijakovic? What do you see it landing? Let us know in the comments below.

