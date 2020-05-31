RUMOR: Brock Lesnar's WWE Comeback Date | Newsdio

Welcome back. There are few fighters in recent memory as controversial as Brock Lesnar. Since his return to WWE in 2012, Lesnar has had a world title on several occasions, and often for long periods of time. This occurs while Lesnar is often gone for more than a month at a time, meaning the championship is neither seen nor mentioned in most of those stretches. Lesnar hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 36, ​​but the wait could end soon.

Back at WrestleMania 36, ​​Lesnar was defeated by Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. This is the second year in a row that Lesnar has lost the title in the biggest show of the year and the second year in a row that Lesnar left right after WrestleMania. However, it is no secret that it is a matter of time before Lesnar returns, and now we could know when that will be.

According to Sportskeeda's Tom ColohueLesnar will return to the ring at Summerslam, provided there are fans allowed for the show. WWE believes there will be fans in attendance for Summerslam, though there is still no guarantee that that will be the case. Summerslam is slated for August 23, although it is unclear if it will take place in Boston as originally planned.

Opinion: This is not a big surprise since Lesnar tends to be present for the biggest shows. At the same time, I'm not sure if WWE would want to waste one of their appearances on a fan-free show. Those events are more like a dress rehearsal than the actual shows and that's not the kind of thing WWE would want to use Lesnar on. Hopefully there will be fans back then, or at least some of them for the sake of the atmosphere.

Do you think Lesnar will return to Summerslam? Who would you face? Let us know in the comments below.

