RUMOR: Roman Reigns is not in WWE's future plans | Newsdio

That is a big one. If you've been a WWE fan for the past five years, you're familiar with Roman Reigns and the mixed reactions he receives from the audience. Reigns has been one of the most controversial figures in wrestling history as he is incredibly talented and WWE desperately wants him to be his next revelation star, but fans don't seem to want to cheer on the WWE-chosen star. However, that might not be a problem at the moment.

Like many other fighters, Reigns has not existed since the Coronavirus pandemic began. As a leukemia survivor and father of newborn twins, Reigns has been unwilling to participate in WWE events due to health issues. That is a completely understandable decision and one that other fighters have made. However, it presents a problem for WWE and now they are doing something about it.

According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.comWWE writers have been told to assume Reigns won't be back anytime soon. This does not mean that Reigns is in trouble with the company, but he is not expected to return at this time. It is unknown how long it will take, and while Reigns is in no danger of being released, he will not be on WWE television at the moment. Reigns last appeared on March 20 SmackDown.

Reigns is a force when he is around. Check out what he can do when he's in WWE:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCS_Hrm3Yw0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9s4jcxqjNBk (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewNGojn7OyU (/ embed)

Opinion: This is not a surprise, as WWE can do a lot while waiting for Reigns. It could be a long, long time before Reigns returns and there is no reason to suppose it will be any shorter. Don't waste time making up stories for him until you know something is going to happen because there are so many other people in WWE who could use that attention and effort. There is nothing wrong with what Reigns is doing, but WWE would be better off waiting until he returns before spending more time on it.

What do you think of Reigns' decision? What will he do when he returns? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!