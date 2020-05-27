RUMOR: Top Summerslam Match Postponed | Newsdio

The delay continues. We are in the midst of one of the most confusing moments in the history of professional wrestling. With the Coronavirus pandemic launching everything into the air, there is only so much to do. All companies, from small local promotions to WWE itself, have been affected and that will be the case for a long time. That includes this coming August.

For the past year, Bayley has dominated the women's division of SmackDown. Except for a Charlotte reign of less than a week, Bayley has held the show's female title exclusively since May 2019, and there have been few cases suggesting she is in serious danger of losing it. However, almost all the time, there has been a person looming over his title reign, and now that wait is spreading.

According to WrestleTalk.com, the original plans for Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women & # 39; s Title in Summerslam are being delayed. The party was planned for the show in Banks' hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, but because the city's mayor did not allow fans to attend the show live, WWE is not hosting the show as they want Banks to host a reaction from the hometown. It is not known when the match will take place.

These two have a long, long history together. Take a look at some parts:

Opinion: This makes me shake my head since Bayley vs. Banks has been building up for almost a year. It is a case of them who just need to go ahead and have the game or leave history. It wasn't even that one-game epic in the first place, as the two have fought multiple times before. Yes, it is the logical move, but wait another six months or just enough time for the right time? I don't see that it's the best move.

What should be done about it? Who will take the Bayley title? Let us know in the comments below.

