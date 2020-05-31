RUMOR: Update on the status and future of Kurt Angle in WWE | Newsdio

Back so soon? Wrestlers come and go from wrestling companies all the time. Although it was even more common in the days of the territory, today fighters are seen going from one promotion to another on a regular basis. This makes things even more interesting on any given day, since you never know when someone can come or go. That was certainly the case last month, but now someone may be coming back.

In April, several WWE names were released, either permanently or temporarily. This was one of the ways WWE was trying to ease its financial burden caused by the lack of income due to the Coronavirus. All sorts of names were released, including active fighters, legends, and trainers, but one of the biggest names could be making a comeback to WWE.

According to Wrestlingnews.coKurt Angle is expected to return to WWE sooner rather than later. Angle was one of the many names released by the company on April 15 and is currently complying with its 90-day no-competition clause. WWE doesn't want him to appear for another promotion, especially AEW, since Angle is considered too valuable. Angle appeared as the guest referee on this week's NXT and also introduced Matt Riddle to the SmackDown audience. He was working as a producer before being fired.

Angle has quite a history. Take a look at some of his most impressive moments:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta83XvJ3lrs (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsgjGRstWZ0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03_I_F8XMQI (/ embed)

Opinion: This is not exactly surprising, as Angle was one of the biggest names released in April. WWE does not want Angle to appear on any other show as it would be a great opportunity for AEW, even if he never fights again. I'm not sure if Angle would want to go elsewhere, but if AEW is willing to pay him and WWE is not in right now, it wouldn't be out of the question.

Will Angle be re-signed? You want me to be? Let us know in the comments below.

