RUMOR: Vince McMahon changed his mind about the WWE star | Newsdio

Plans can change. There are many fighters in WWE and only a few of them can achieve a high level of success. At the end of the day, there are only so many places for high-level wrestlers in WWE. Vince McMahon has a great voice in what happens to all his fighters, who can be good or bad. This time, albeit a good one, and that was on display this week.

Debuting on Monday Night Raw in April 2016, Apollo Crews is a case of someone who has all the natural abilities in the world but was not taking it to the next level. Maybe it was due to charisma issues or not being able to speak well enough, but it wasn't clicking for Crews. That was the case until Monday when he became Champion of the United States, and McMahon had something to do with the change.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon has given Crews another chance after giving up on him at some point during his career on the main roster. Crews was called the night after WrestleMania 32 and, although he received an initial boost, he came and went quickly, with Crews not gaining significant momentum in four years. The crew is programmed to defend His title against an opponent will be announced on Monday Night Raw next week.

I would say it has potential. Check out some of what Crews can do

Opinion: Crews is an interesting case, as it has all the physical attributes anyone could wish for, but has not yet clicked. Maybe this is the rest you need, but it can be a little hard to believe that everything will be fine suddenly. However, I have seen stranger things and of course there is a chance that Crews will become a big star. You certainly have the settings for it.

What do you expect from Crews? How long will you have the titles? Let us know in the comments below.

