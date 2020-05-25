RUMOR: Vince McMahon not high on popular women's star | Newsdio

It means more coming from him. Vince McMahon is not what he used to be, but he is still the king of the world of professional wrestling. That won't change until it's gone and that can be a good and a bad thing. McMahon still has an eye for talent, but there are times when some of the decisions he makes are a little confusing. That could be the case again here.

NXT has been an incredible resource for WWE in recent years as it has not only become one of the most well-received promotions in the world, but it also feeds WWE with new talent. However, some of these names are more successful than others, as you can never know what an NXT star will do on the main roster. It's a fascinating situation at times and that might be the case again right now, although not in the best way.

According to Wrestlingnews.coMcMahon is not interested in pushing Shayna Baszler as the best heel in the Monday Night Raw Women division. Baszler was rumored to be winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Asuka ended up winning it. It is not known if this was because Becky Lynch had to waste time due to her pregnancy. Baszler is still likely to become a top star in the division, though it is unclear when that will be the case.

Baszler has had an impact on the main roster in his short time there. Check out some of his moments:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MioWKP7ipWY (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=826tMygijHw (/ embed)

Opinion: I can't say I'm surprised by something like this, since Baszler doesn't seem like the type of person McMahon would want to push. She is not the most striking star in the world and WWE has not had a chance to show what she can do on the main roster. It is clear that Baszler may be a big star in WWE, but that came down on NXT. However, I hope it ends up working, as Baszler is too good not to make this work.

What do you want to see from Baszler? When will you win a main title for the women's title? Let us know in the comments below.

