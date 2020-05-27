RUMOR: Wide angle planned for Monday Night Raw | Newsdio

Who can Mysterio trust? There are certain angles in the fight that will always work. One of the best is the story of a family member turning on someone he loves. It has worked for years and always will, mainly because it is something everyone can relate to. You can feel the pain that someone is going through and it cuts like a knife. That may be the case again soon.

In recent years, it has become clear that Rey Mysterio's career is ending. He's been in the ring for almost thirty years and it's time for him to get ready to hang up his boots. That may not be the best news, but it is something that happens to everyone. Now it's Mysterio's turn, but he needs an important story to finish. We might know where that is going.

Wrestlingnews.co reports that Mysterio's son Dominick may be turning against him and joining Seth Rollins during Mysterio's retirement ceremony next week on Monday night Raw. Rollins will host the ceremony and mentioned Dominick during this week's show. Mysterio and Dominick are rumored to have a showdown for several months, though Dominick has not recently appeared on WWE TV.

Dominick has played a role before. Take a look at some of his appearances:

Opinion: This is something that could work very well, since you can imagine Mysterio begging Dominick not to do this and having Dominick just look back at him. That's a story that could work very well and establish a potential game, although much will depend on Dominick's performance. It may very well be a great success, but that is far from a guarantee.

What do you think of the story? How do you see him play? Let us know in the comments below.

