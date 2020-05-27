RUMOR: WWE Planning For Live Events W / Fans | Newsdio

You have to plan for the future. The fighting world has been in a very strange place for the past few months and is likely to be so for a long time. There is no way of knowing when the situation will return to normal, but that does not mean that the wrestling companies can sit down and wait. They need to have things ready for when they have a chance, and that's what the biggest wrestling company is doing.

One of the most important things missing from today's wrestling product is unsupervised wrestling. With no fans in the arena to watch the shows, there is no point in running them in the first place. However, things are slowly starting to change with several openings, albeit on a somewhat delayed schedule. That might suggest that fans are allowed in arenas in the future, and WWE is gearing up for that reality.

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE is making plans for the return of live events with the assistance of fans, possibly starting in July. The next scheduled live event is an NXT show on July 10 in Citrus Springs, Florida, which was never canceled in the first place. It is unknown how WWE would handle social distancing or ticketing for the reduced capacity venue. The most recent WWE event attended by fans was March 7.

I heard internally that the WWE live event schedule is slowly rebuilding. However, I still don't expect anything with the fans before July. Discussions about ticket sales in the future have also started, and the guiding lines of social distancing are still in effect. That's complicated. – WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 26, 2020

Opinion: This is a great example of something I will believe when I see it. I have no idea if WWE will be able to host an event with the assistance of fans and it seems like something that seems unlikely, but with over a month and a half away, it's at least a possibility. Okay, that's different from a good idea, but when has WWE stopped that before?

Do you think this show will take place? Do you want me to do it? Let us know in the comments below.

