Runner spotted trying to stop spread of wildfire

Trevor Murphy was training for a 100-mile ultramarathon in Arizona’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park when he spotted flames from a lightning-sparked wildfire. Murphy used his feet to create a firebreak to stop the blaze from spreading. He came away from the experience with a broken phone, melted shoes and singed hair. Newsdio affiliate KPHO has more.

