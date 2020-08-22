runner-spotted-trying-to-stop-spread-of-wildfire

Trevor Murphy was training for a 100-mile ultramarathon in Arizona’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park when he spotted flames from a lightning-sparked wildfire. Murphy used his feet to create a firebreak to stop the blaze from spreading. He came away from the experience with a broken phone, melted shoes and singed hair. Newsdio affiliate KPHO has more.
