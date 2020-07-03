RuPaul deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts, confuses fans

RuPaul fans are excited.

On Thursday, the 59-year-old host of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" abruptly deleted his Instagram account and deleted his Twitter page without explanation.

But before that, fans of the iconic drag queen started noticing individual posts that were removed from their Instagram account on Wednesday, leading some to speculate that the account had been hacked.

"@RuPaul someone is hacking your instagram and deleting your photos", a follower commented on Twitter.

Meanwhile, other followers were quick to point out that Kameron Michaels, a former student of season 10's "Drag Drag Season", had also deleted her Instagram account.

"Does anyone know what about Rupaul and Kameron Michaels' instagram? They both have 0 messages", another tweeted fan.

In addition to fan conspiracies, the timing of RuPaul's removal coincided with Thursday's debut of "Canada Drag & # 39; s Race," the fourth international franchise on the reality show.

For now, fans will have to get their fix on the "Glamazon" singer who sees him as the host of Season 5 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars."

RuPaul representatives did not respond for comment.