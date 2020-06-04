RuPaul’s Drag Race: Every Reunion Episode, Ranked

There's always a lot to unpack after a full season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race. Contestants have to change their looks, performances, and personality, come in for criticism week after week, and must find a way to work alongside their peers who are likely to drag in very different ways. As expected, these elements tend to create various unresolved conflicts.

That said, reunion episodes aren't always necessarily just for more conflict. Over the course of 12 years, Endurance race He's shown that having more fights in one season doesn't necessarily equate to a better reunion. Instead, these episodes are successful when they combine different elements, including a little drama, a little comedy, and a lot of honesty.

12 Season 11

Season 11 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It wasn't too heavy on the drama, but what made their reunion so weak is that it failed to shutdown even the very few unresolved situations that took place during the season.

After so much talking about Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo dating, they announced at the season 11 reunion that they were no longer together. RuPaul tried to clarify the facts regarding Ariel Versace's "wig door", but the speech only left viewers even more confused. Even the main conflict of the season, between finalists Yvie Oddly and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, did not have a significant development during the meeting, since Silky was surprisingly reserved during the episode.

eleven Season 8

The meeting part of the RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race The season 8 finale felt redundant and gloomy.

For one thing, Thorgy Thor once again stated that she was constantly distracted by Bob the Drag Queen, which fans already knew. Derrick Barry, who had fought with Bob all season, stepped back during the meeting and gave nothing but perfectly polite responses.

Then, during the emotional sections of the reunion, fans learned that Cynthia Lee Fontaine had been diagnosed with cancer shortly after the filming of season 8. Later, RuPaul asked Kim Chi if she had finally revealed to her parents. it had dragged, but there wasn't.

10 Season 7

Endurance race Fans didn't enjoy Season 7 when it aired, and the reunion portion of the finale certainly suffered from it. In many ways, fan favorite Katya carried the entire episode alongside RuPaul, so much so that they called her on stage once more before Ru announced the winner.

It was fun for fans to see more of Jasmine Masters, Miss Fame, Trixie Mattel, and Kennedy Davenport, but the season 7 reunion had little more than an opportunity for these queens to get more time on television. It was also very exciting to see Katya being crowned Miss Sympathy, even if fans had seen her coming from a mile away.

9 9 Season 5

There weren't too many developments, fights, or fun times in the Endurance race season 5 reunion. In that episode, Roxxxy Andrews was no longer teasing Jinkx Monsoon, Alyssa Edwards, and Coco Montrese had crushed their enmity, and even fighter Serena ChaCha was nothing but polite.

The season 5 cast is one of the strongest in the series, making it impossible for this reunion to be entertaining. Fans didn't have much more to talk about after the meeting aired, but seeing those queens on TV once again definitely made up for it.

8 Season 12

The cast of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 went through a lot. First, one of the season's best contestants was disqualified after the show was completely filmed. Then the coronavirus pandemic occurred, canceling every concert, special appearance, and DragCon event that these contestants could have taken advantage of.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the season 12 reunion was completely virtual, with RuPaul and the contestants filming from their homes. After all, it is undeniable that Endurance race He did a great job with this episode, even if there wasn't much to discuss other than the situation (contestant's disqualification) that they were probably prohibited from speaking legally about.

7 7 Season 6

Many fans consider Endurance race season 6 the best year of the series. However, with such an exciting group of contestants and so much to talk about, the gathering certainly did not enter the historical books.

Compared to other years, the season 6 reunion is in the middle of the pack. It was fun to see more shade from Gia Gunn and Darienne Lake, as well as get more quirk from BenDeLaCreme and Laganja Estranja. Plus, it felt good that the show prominently featured Vivacious and celebrated that drag style.

That said, all of the great moments from Season 6 of Endurance race It happened throughout the season, making the reunion a more recap episode.

6 6 Season 10

Season 10 reunion RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It was heavy for Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and heavy for The Vixen. It's impossible to rule out a reunion that recapped Miss Vanjie's viral sensation, which featured RuPaul losing her composure with a contestant for the first time, and The Vixen dating midway through the episode.

The season 10 reunion also featured very honest and emotional moments from Dusty Ray Bottoms and Asia O’Hara discussing their Endurance race experiences. And on the comic side, fans got to see more Monique Heart and Monet X Change pranks with other queens.

5 5 Season 2

A significant part of the Endurance race The season 2 reunion highlighted Shangela's success despite being the first queen eliminated that year. Contestants had to settle the dispute between Morgan McMichaels and Mystique Summers Madison, and queens like Tatianna and Raven were not held back in their opinions.

It was during that meeting that fans learned about Sonique's transition to a trans woman, garnering the support of the entire family. Endurance race to emit. Also, viewers got many more fun Jujubee moments on the show.

4 4 Season 1

Tammie Brown told the judges she doesn't see them "kids walking in the wild" it was an iconic enough time to make the season 1 reunion one of the most memorable and entertaining episodes in the entire series.

Additionally, at the Season 1 reunion, Shannel participated in Santino Rice, RuPaul solidified Victoria Porkchop Parker's place in the franchise, and Nina Flowers was crowned Miss Sympathy. Fans can keep poking fun at the season 1 filter, but it's time to celebrate how little filtering that reunion episode was.

3 Season 9

Many fans stated that season 9 was RuPaul's Best Friends Race, but the claws certainly came out during the meeting episode. First, fans were able to see Aja rename the Miss Sympathy award to "Fan-Favorite", accusing Valentina of not being kind enough for the title.

The gathering also included Farrah Moan crying and calling Valentina for not being a good friend, and there was a candid exchange between Nina Bo’Nina Brown and Shea Coulee discussing their complicated friendship on the season.

2 Season 3

There were several separate conflicts in Endurance race season 3, and fans were able to see everything during the reunion.

The highlights of the season 3 reunion include that Mimi Imfurst was heavily criticized by India Ferrah and Mariah Balenciaga, Shangela had more trouble with Mimi Imfurst and Carmen Carrera, and Alexis Mateo criticized the judges for their toughness. What's more, Stacy Layne Matthews was given the opportunity to speak about her experience in the face of criticism from her peers, and Yara Sofia was crowned Miss Sympathy.

one Season 4

Since the fight of Phi Phi O & # 39; Hara vs. Sharon Needles until Willam's disqualification, there was a lot to unpack in the Endurance race season 4 reunion. Fortunately, everyone involved laughed at the laughter, the gossip, and the actual drama.

Overall, the Season 4 reunion clarified what Willam was supposed to have done to get kicked out, crowned Latrice Royale the Miss Sympathy of the season, and highlighted what Sharon Needles and Chad Michaels thought of Phi Phi O’Hara as a competitor.

Viewers were able to catch fan favorites like Jiggly Caliente once again, and the episode even featured celebrity guest Charo having a fun time with Kenya Michaels. Lastly, this was the first time that fans encountered Alaska, then Sharon's boyfriend, who would compete in Season 5 and win All Stars 2.

