Rushmore was Trump making leftists disappear at his best: Devine

He is back! President Trump's brilliant speech, Mount Rushmore, on Friday featured a winning campaign issue to restore national optimism. Of course, his media antagonists fell on themselves to find fault with him.

He presented an antidote to the cruelty that has engulfed the United States, a declaration of love for this country, warts and all, a reaffirmation of the noble ideals on which it was founded, a vote of confidence in "American greatness" and a call to unity. .

Beneath the carved granite faces in the Black Hills of South Dakota, he spoke of building the country, not tearing it down.

He opposed the "ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values ​​and indoctrinate our children."

In 3,000 words, he skewered the destroyers and liars who are slandering the United States and trying to erase history.

These are the people who celebrated Independence Day by throwing a statue of Christopher Columbus into the port of Baltimore.

They have desecrated statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, including Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant, who won the Civil War to end slavery at the cost of 620,000 American lives. No other country has been so noble.

But amid the destruction, we see seeds of defiance from quiet Americans.

In St. Louis, Catholics led by a brave 30-year-old priest, the Reverend Stephen Schumacher, defend the statue of King Louis IX, the saint.

They have been beaten with sticks, spit on and devilishly mistreated. But they keep coming back every night in greater numbers to pray the rosary.

His calm resolution offers a contrasting vision of the United States that the monotonous media, with the intention of overthrowing Trump, cannot understand.

For this America, stunned by the senseless violence that pours salt on COVID-19's wounds and a shattered economy, the president's speech was just what the doctor ordered.

He paid tribute to the "56 patriots" who assembled in Philadelphia in 1776 to sign the Declaration of Independence, which "consecrated a divine truth that … all men are created equal."

He even dared to say that the United States was "founded on Judeo-Christian principles" with the family "the basis of American life," where "every child, of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God." .

And in its direct form, it touched on a "new far-left fascism that demands absolute loyalty. If you don't speak its language … recite its mantras and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished "

"It won't happen to us."

Cue enthusiastic applause.

"Angry mobs are trying to tear down the statues of our Founders, disfigure our most sacred monuments, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.

"Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing.

"They think the American people are weak, soft, and submissive. But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country and all its values, history and culture to be taken from them. "

He points to the gnashing of teeth of the agitators who exploit the death of George Floyd to demand the death of the police, the dismantling of the nuclear family and the destruction of images of Jesus because, as Shaun King, a leader of Black Lives Matter, said, Christianity is "white supremacy".

No, Trump said.

“We believe that our children should be taught to love their country, honor their history, and respect our great American flag. We stand erect, proud, and only kneel before Almighty God. "

He also announced an executive order establishing an outdoor park for new statues, "The National Garden of American Heroes," and programs to "educate Americans about founding documents and founding ideals.

"We are going to raise the next generation of American patriots."

This, of course, was kryptonite for the wokesters of the established media.

The New York Times condemned the speech as "dark and divisive," as if opposing "cancel culture" and the destruction of the United States is what will divide the country.

The Washington Post mocked Mount Rushmore as "nationalist kitsch" and criticized a "dystopian" speech that "exploits social divisions."

CNN denigrated the iconic setting that it used to like, before Trump, as a "monument to two slave owners."

The Times also reminded readers that Trump voters are racist, sexist, and stupid, thinking that "reality television is real."

In preparation for the elections, the president's media adversaries are determined to portray a peaceful America from the parallel universe of peaceful protests, rather than the bloodshed, chaos, bigotry and intimidation of people respectful of the law for the bullies they allow. If they don't report it, it didn't happen.

But its fabricated reality does not mean that voters do not know what is happening.

And Trump, imperfect as he is, is the only political leader who calls him, with a wake-up call across the country.

Mitt Romney would never have delivered such a speech, neither Hillary Clinton, nor Barack Obama, and definitely not poor Joe Biden.

Trump found his way to electoral redemption on Mount Rushmore on Friday night.

Meanwhile, his opponents indulge in the same folly they fell into in 2016. Carried away by their moral superiority, they failed to realize that Trump was speaking over their heads to a United States that still believes in itself, and whose resolve it hardens with every hit.

Pardoning Stone would strike a blow for equal justice

If everyone is equal before the law, why would Roger Stone go to jail next week, in the midst of the pandemic, when the disgraced President Sheldon Silver is still free four years after being convicted on federal corruption charges?

If we are all equal before the law, why is Jailer Michael Cohen dining on the Upper East Side, thanks to a coronavirus release, when Stone, 67, is 14 years older, has asthma, and is not shown such piety? Maybe it's because Stone rubs people the wrong way. Most likely it is because he is a friend of President Trump.

Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who was part of the Mueller Russia investigative team that hooked Stone, told the House Judiciary Committee last month that Trump's former campaign adviser received special treatment "because of his relationship with the President".

That's true: he was objectively treated worse.

The investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was a sham from the start, part of a plot to hamper the President. By October 2017, the FBI knew that there was no collusion from Russia.

However, in January 2019, Mueller accused Stone of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering.

Stone's crime was lying to Congress about his attempts to help the Trump campaign by contacting WikiLeaks to try to access pirated emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager. He was also convicted of tampering with witnesses for pressuring a friend not to testify against him.

Stone may be his worst enemy, but the FBI's televised raid on his Florida home last year was overblown, designed to intimidate.

Why did the FBI need 17 armored vehicles, a boat, and 29 agents descending at dawn on an old man with no criminal record or passport in a case they knew was going nowhere?

Regardless of what you think of Stone, there has been one rule for him and one for everyone else. Even a pedophile in Georgia prison, where he will be held for 40 months, has just been sent home as a precaution against coronavirus.

Stone is convinced that he will die in prison, so his only chance now is for the president to forgive him or commute his sentence, which is why he has been hitting the media with increasing urgency.

On Friday, his wife, Nydia Stone, in a video and a long letter, begged Trump: “Listen to our prayers, Mr. President. The time for justice is now. "

Stone will soon discover what their high-flying friendship is worth.

Trump has been hinting, tweeting last month: “Roger was the victim of a corrupt and illegal witch hunt, one that will be considered the largest political crime in history. You can sleep well at night!

Last week, he re-tweeted a message saying "IT'S TIME FOR #PardonRogerStone."

Stone does not know if he is joking, but he is not sleeping well.