Russell Westbrook, star of the Houston Rockets, tests positive for coronavirus before NBA restart

In a statement released via social media, Westbrook says he feels good, as he anticipates joining his teammates once they are freed from the virus.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 before my team left for Orlando," Westbrook said in his statement. "Currently I feel good, quarantined and looking forward to meeting my teammates when it is cleared. Thank you all for the good wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask. #Whynot "

Westbrook, along with James Harden, have not joined the rest of the team in Orlando before the NBA restart.

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume on July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with players in a bubble. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.