Russell Wilson: Colin Kaepernick was trying to "symbolize the right thing" by kneeling down during the hymn

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said in a video conference with reporters last week that Colin Kaepernick was trying to do the "right thing" when he knelt down during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. in 2016.

Wilson's comments came amid protests against police brutality that have swept across the US. USA Since the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes at a time captured in video on a cell phone. .

TOM BRADY, BILL BELICHICK REACT THE DEATH OF THE OLD PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVER RECHE CALDWELL

"We all need to help. We all need to find our own ways of how we are going to love and how we are going to make a difference, and we can all do it differently, "Wilson said Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times.

JURRELL CASEY DE BRONCOS SAYS THE TITANS THROW HIM "LIKE A GARBAGE PIECE"

“I don't know what everyone is going to do and how they are going to do it, but he calls for people to understand what is really happening. It is heavy for me because I think the reality is, with Colin in particular, that he was trying to symbolize the right thing. People may have taken that the wrong way. But I think he was trying to do the right thing. The bottom line."

Wilson added that he believes Kaepernick is a "talented soccer player" but would leave it up to Pete Carroll when it comes to whether he can be on the team, according to Seahawks Wire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

“I think ultimately it could be on our list for sure. He could do so many great things. He's a really talented player, for sure, "said Wilson.