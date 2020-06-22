Russell Wilson expresses concern for children in monologue on racism: "I pray for a better future"

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke about his hope for his children's future when he opened the ESPY Awards on Sunday night with a monologue on racism.

Wilson joined the words of soccer star Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird during the speech.

"I look at my children and pray for a better future," said Wilson. "A world where the color of their brown does not impede their vocation, their purpose and their destiny … I pray for a world where I do not have to fear for my children due to the systemic racism of hundreds of years of oppression. The only thing that must dying is racism. "

Wilson added a tribute to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, all of whom were killed in recent months and sparked protests across the United States.

"As millions of people of all colors protest, I see a world of pain, grief and despair," he said. "But I also see a new generation. A generation that desperately claims the need for lasting change. For my white colleagues and friends, we also need you to lead. Don't just listen. Help."

Wilson spoke out against racism in the wake of Floyd's death. Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time caught on video from a cell phone.