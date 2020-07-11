Russia and China block latest attempt by the UN Security Council to extend Syria's cross-border aid program

The UN Security Council again failed on Friday to extend a cross-border humanitarian aid program in Syria, after Russia and China vetoed a resolution backed by other members to extend the program, while failing to garner sufficient support for their own resolution to restrict it. .

The cross-border aid program allows aid to be channeled to Syria by maintaining open border crossings in the war-torn north of the country. The years program was partially extended in January when Russia vetoed a resolution that would see four crossings open, and instead forced the council to pass Resolution 2504, which reduced border crossings to two and reduced the mandate to six months. That mandate expired on Friday.

RUSSIAN RESOLUTION TO CUT THE SYRIA-SUPPORTED CROSS-BORDER AID PROGRAM FAILS IN THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL

On Friday, Russia and China used their vetoes for the second time in a week to block a UN resolution that was passed and would have kept two border crossings open in the country's rebel-controlled northwest, days after vetoing a similar resolution that He had also sought to keep them open, and had initially requested that a crossing on the northeast border with Iraq be reopened.

According to The Associated Press, Friday's resolution would have extended the Bab al-Hawa crossing by one year and the Bab al-Salam crossing by just three months. It is the Bab al-Salam crossing that Russia wants to close entirely.

Meanwhile, a resolution drafted by Russia that would have reduced the number of crosses to one did not receive the nine yes votes necessary for it to pass. Only four voted in favor, meaning that a veto was not required to stop him.

Russia and China have argued that aid should be delivered through lines of conflict, and rejected the US-backed resolution as a continuing "reliance on temporary and extraordinary mechanisms. But both UN officials and humanitarian groups have warned of a catastrophe if aid crossings are not extended, particularly given the COVID-19 crisis.

"A failure in the extension of cross-border authorization would harm the UN operation currently underway," Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said last week, warning small families to cook herbs to survive. "It would end with UN food deliveries and support for nutrition centers."

"It would cause suffering and death."

UN AMBASSADOR WARNS ABOUT & # 39; MASSIVE TOMBS & # 39; IF RUSSIA DOESN'T GET DOWN AGAIN IN SYRIA AID IMPASO

US Ambassador Kelly Craft, who has spoken out strongly in favor of expanding and expanding the number of crossings, referred to her visit to the Syrian refugee camps in March and said she would not disappoint those people.

"We still have a chance to fix this. We still have time to do the right thing as a Council, and I will work tirelessly until the Syrian people can get the help and assistance they need to survive, "he said.

In a statement rejecting the Russian draft, Craft said "it was not close to meeting the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people."

"It is riddled with false and misleading language related to sanctions targeting the Assad regime, clearly designed to obfuscate blame for the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Assad in Syria," he said. "Furthermore, it attempts to spread the well-established lie that attendance between the lines is improving despite multiple reports by the Secretary-General to the contrary, and removes any mention of the political process supported by the Security Council."

The Associated Press reported that negotiations were ongoing and that a new draft could be considered at a meeting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a coalition of American Syrian groups called for aid to continue to be delivered through humanitarian groups working on the ground.

"As members of the United Nations Security Council, Russia and China have shown themselves unable to put politics aside for the benefit of humanitarian principles," said a statement from the groups. "The international community should develop a system for delivering cross-border humanitarian aid to the populations of northern Syria without the consent of Assad and his sponsor, Russia."

Fox News's Ben Evansky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.