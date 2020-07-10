Russia calls the latest US stance on the nuclear weapons deal "un-diplomatic" and considers not extending it

A prominent Russian diplomat said Friday that he is not optimistic that the nuclear weapons agreement between the United States and Russia will be extended due to Washington's demands to include China in the proposal.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the Trump administration that Russia will continue to protect its security defenses, with or without the New START treaty, noting that they are likely to be unwilling to accept Washington's new demands.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) was signed in 2010 by former President Barack Obama and then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The agreement, made in accordance with the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, limited the number of nuclear warheads deployed to no more than 1,550 along with 700 missiles and bombers.

Both the United States and Russia withdrew from the original 1987 nuclear weapons deal last year, leaving the New START treaty as the last line of defense against nuclear proliferation among the world's major nations in nuclear development.

If the treaty expired, it would be the first time that the United States and Russia have not joined a nuclear weapons treaty since the Cold War.

"We just need the extension as much as the Americans do," Lavrov said during a conference call with foreign policy experts on Friday. "If they flatly refuse, we will not try to persuade them."

Russia has said they would extend the treaty, which will expire in February 2021, without any additional provision. But the Trump administration is now pushing for a new deal that includes China.

Russia's security officials say this new deal is unrealistic, noting China's repeated refusals to negotiate a weapons deal that requires them to reduce their number of nuclear weapons.

The United States and Russia account for more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, according to Defense News.

China has said they are committed to a no-first-use policy, a nuclear detection strategy that means China will not strike first. However, China is working to increase its nuclear forces and has reportedly expanded its response capabilities, as reported by Defense News.

Lavrov rejected calls by the United States for Russia to negotiate with China to reduce its nuclear weapons arsenal, calling it "un-diplomatic." He said they would be happy to discuss nuclear weapon reductions with any country, be it Britain, France or China, but said it should be that country's decision.

"I am not particularly optimistic about the new START in view of the course taken by the American negotiators," said Lavrov.

Lavrov said the administration's new stance on nuclear weapons makes it more unlikely that an agreement can be reached, adding that "we are absolutely confident that we can guarantee our security in the long term, even in the absence of this treaty." .

The new US contingency comes amid growing tensions between the US and China: Lavrov points out that the dispute could harm the global economy.

But when asked if Russia could help negotiate their relationship, Lavrov said: "If they ask us, if they show such interest, we will not refuse to do so."

"We have established contact with both parties," said Lavrov. "We are always ready to try to help, but of course we are not going to offer our services to anyone."

Russia is now debating withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows observation flights over military installations, after Trump announced in May that the United States could withdraw from the 2002 deal.

"We will make a final decision on whether to stay on it after weighing all the consequences of the US withdrawal," Lavrov said.

The European Union has urged the United States to reconsider.

The State Department could not be contacted to answer whether or not the United States would allow the nuclear weapons treaty with Russia to expire if China refuses to sign the new agreement.

Associated Press contributed to this report.