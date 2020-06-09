Russia conducts 'brazen' military intervention in the Libyan conflict

He was standing in what was left of the strategically important al Watiya air base near the Tunisian border. Militias affiliated with the UN-recognized government had just invaded the base; Forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Haftar had fled.

The loss of al Watiya on May 18 was quickly followed by further setbacks for Haftar's forces, which last week withdrew from the Tripoli airport and the city of Tarhouna, their last foothold in western Libya. .

This sudden change in fortunes is more than just another episode in Libya's intractable conflict. It has less to do with the Libyans themselves than with the external powers that pour weapons, fighters and money into the country. The government is backed by Turkey and Qatar; Haftar for the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

But Russia, far from abandoning Haftar, is doubling. When the torn convoy withdrew from the desolate air base, the Kremlin had a surprise in store. In a couple of days, Russian fighter jets arrived in eastern Libya, glinting silver at two remote desert airfields.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the planes, a total of 14 MiG-29s and Su-24s, had flown in from Russia through Iran and Syria. While in Syria, they had been stripped of their marks. AFRICOM said the aircraft "would likely provide close air support and offensive fires" for Wagner fighters.

Most appear to be at the base of Al Jufra deep in the central Libyan desert; Satellite images suggest an extensive support operation, which includes surface-to-air missiles.

President Vladimir Putin now has access to two air bases in Libya, strengthening the growing Russian presence across the Mediterranean, and triggering alarms in Washington, which wants all foreign actors to leave Libya.

AFRICOM commander General Stephen Townsend said of the Russian movement: "As I have seen them do in Syria, they are expanding their military footprint in Africa using government-backed mercenary groups."

The Kremlin has not commented, but the head of the defense committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament. Viktor Bondarev said AFRICOM's claim was "stupid" and suggested they were old Soviet planes from elsewhere in Africa.

Beyond the Libyan context, AFRICOM told CNN: "If Russia is allowed to effectively shape the end result of the Libyan conflict, the United States, and especially NATO and Europe, will not like the result."

Tobias Borck, an associate member of the Royal United Services Institute in London, said "For there to be a Russian airbase in the southern Mediterranean, which is NATO's weak point, it is a strategic concern."

A senior Western diplomat said he had been surprised by Moscow's move. "That the Russian intervention has gone from mercenaries on the ground to combat aircraft is really shameless and surprising," the diplomat told CNN.

The Libyan Sandpit

Since the end of Moammar Gadhafi's rule in 2011, Libya has been a maelstrom. Tribes, warlords, radical Islamists, and more have fought for power and control of their oil wealth.

Haftar touted himself as the man who could unite Libya and free it from extremists. He dreamed of taking Tripoli and becoming the undisputed strongman of Libya.

He went to Moscow with his message in November 2018 and met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as well as the man widely regarded as the driving force behind Wagner – Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Starting in late 2018, hundreds of Wagner contractors flew to Libya: engineers, snipers, advanced air traffic controllers. Deep in the desert, near the border with Chad, a training camp was built.

CNN's analysis of the flight data shows regular transport flights from Russia through the military base at Hmeimim in Syria to the Haftar fortress of Benghazi.

At least two of the Russian Air Force Tu-154 involved have been used to transport Wagner's contractors on other missions in Africa.

A confidential UN report obtained by CNN described Wagner fighters as "an effective force multiplier" for General Haftar.

It is a familiar work of the Kremlin. Since 2014, when Russian forces disguised as "rebels" entered eastern Ukraine and helped annex Crimea, the Kremlin has used powers and covered up regular soldiers as pioneers for strategic profit.

Since September 2015, Russian "advisers", fighter jets, Wagner mercenaries and regular forces have been dispatched to reinforce President Bashar al-Assad in Syria. The Kremlin now has a permanent and widely expanded military footprint in Syria, one capable of projecting power into the Mediterranean.

A similar presence in Libya is now on the cards. A Libyan source with contacts in the east told CNN that Moscow is considering long-term grassroots deals.

But the Haftar-Wagner relationship was problematic long before the most recent loss.

The "Operation Flood of Dignity," as the Haftar offensive in Tripoli was called when it launched in April 2019, has been anything but worthy.

The UN report refers to disagreements between mercenaries and the Haftar Libyan National Army (LNA) over money, discipline, and outlandish demands for ammunition by the LNA. The Turkish drone attacks took their toll and the Wagner contingent suffered casualties. In a reported incident mentioned by the UN, 15 of them died in an air strike. There has been no independent confirmation of the incident.

But the Wagner contingent, now backed by fighter jets, is still in Libya. A source told CNN about reports that Wagner's agents had started practicing with barrel bombs, a horrible legacy of the Syrian conflict near al-Jufra.

& # 39; Syrianization & # 39; from the war

Not only Russians and Turks have been grafted into the Libyan conflict. Both Wagner and Turkish contractors have turned to a place where there are many fighters: Syria. The UN document obtained by CNN cites reports that pro-regime intermediaries in Syria offered fighters a monthly salary of $ 800 on behalf of Wagner to go to Libya, a substantial sum for the average Syrian family.

The document details flights this year between Damascus and Benghazi using the Syrian airline Cham Wings. Describing the development as "alarming", a senior Western diplomat told CNN that hundreds, if not thousands, of Syrians had come to Libya, noting that Haftar had opened an "embassy" in Damascus.

On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in February that members of the Syrian National Army, a rebel alliance backed by Turkey, had gone to Libya to support the government.

Investigators from the NGO Syrians for Truth & Justice found that volunteers were being offered $ 1,000 per month. Some had no military experience, and some were under the age of 18.

The group's executive director, Bassam Alahmad, told CNN that the recruitment and logistics were organized by a private military contractor close to the Turkish government. Flight data reviewed by CNN shows that the Syrians were transported by a mix of Turkish military aircraft and Libyan civilians.

Ceasefire or catastrophe

During a visit to Egypt on Saturday, Haftar agreed on a new ceasefire plan. Its host, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said he demanded the withdrawal of "all foreign fighters from all Libyan lands (and) the dismantling of all militias."

Likewise, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called on "those countries that are fueling the conflict to definitively stop all forms of support."

The high-ranking western diplomat told CNN that he was cautiously optimistic that a ceasefire framework discussed in February could be advanced. That framework includes the departure of mercenaries within three months. But he acknowledged that either side could be going through the moves, given the level of mistrust.

The United States seems to believe that Haftar's position is weakening, with its Embassy. tweeting Saturday: "The United States watches with interest how political voices in eastern #Libya find expression."

Omar Turbi, a Libyan commentator with close contacts in the east, says the UN should not marginalize political voices in eastern Libya. "There are many more capable political figures emerging as the political avenue has become more popular than the military one in the east," he told CNN.

But whatever Libyans want, US Ambassador Richard Norland acknowledged last week that "the role of external actors like the Turks and the Russians will be very important" to the progress of any conversation.

Neither of them shows any inclination to abandon their adventure in Libya, a country plagued by a humanitarian crisis, the collapse of infrastructure and now the coronavirus.

Russia has extended its influence from Syria to North Africa, negatively and at very low cost, the senior Western diplomat told CNN.

"If you can follow that agenda at a low price, why not?" I ask.