Russia, the US and the free Covid-19 vaccine for everyone (Opinion)





At first glance, this looks like an old school Cold War story with everyone involved except James Bond. All familiar elements are present: a shadowy group of Russians called APT29, who is also known by the name of "Cozy Bear," the same group accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, and a resounding denial of irregularities by Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, which has invested in at least one company developing a vaccine. "The allegations … of piracy attacks against Western pharmaceutical companies are an attempt to tarnish the Russian coronavirus vaccine," he said.

Dmitriev, who was educated at the Stanford and Harvard Business School, further pressured Russia's innocence by announcing on Friday that AstraZeneca, the UK-based pharmaceutical company that is working on "the Oxford vaccine," agreed to allow production in Russia by a company supported by RDIF. Despite the deal, Dmitriev said he believed the Russian vaccine was superior, so much so that he and his 70-year-old parents had already received a dose.

Still, Dmitriev insists that this is a story of countries needing to "choose sides" regarding which vaccine to buy and distribute to their citizens. In his opinion, this is a super power race to the top featuring the US, China, the UK, and of course Russia, as the contestants.

This approach to market dominance echoes the offer of "large sums of money" that President Donald Trump reported in March to a German company to obtain the first and only discount on its candidate vaccine. Or its most recent release of almost every remdesivir available – keeping the only drug that has an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid-19 largely in the hands of the United States. .