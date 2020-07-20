Russia, the US and the free Covid-19 vaccine for everyone (Opinion)

At first glance, this looks like an old school Cold War story with everyone involved except James Bond. All familiar elements are present: a shadowy group of Russians called APT29, who is also known by the name of "Cozy Bear," the same group accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, and a resounding denial of irregularities by Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, which has invested in at least one company developing a vaccine. "The allegations … of piracy attacks against Western pharmaceutical companies are an attempt to tarnish the Russian coronavirus vaccine," he said.
Dmitriev, who was educated at the Stanford and Harvard Business School, further pressured Russia's innocence by announcing on Friday that AstraZeneca, the UK-based pharmaceutical company that is working on "the Oxford vaccine," agreed to allow production in Russia by a company supported by RDIF. Despite the deal, Dmitriev said he believed the Russian vaccine was superior, so much so that he and his 70-year-old parents had already received a dose.
Still, Dmitriev insists that this is a story of countries needing to "choose sides" regarding which vaccine to buy and distribute to their citizens. In his opinion, this is a super power race to the top featuring the US, China, the UK, and of course Russia, as the contestants.
This approach to market dominance echoes the offer of "large sums of money" that President Donald Trump reported in March to a German company to obtain the first and only discount on its candidate vaccine. Or its most recent release of almost every remdesivir available – keeping the only drug that has an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid-19 largely in the hands of the United States. .
But Dmitriev's bullying directive and Trump's "buy it" approach stem from the wrong set of assumptions. As strangely comforting, or at least familiar, as the superpower-seeking world domination story might be, it doesn't fit the reality of medical discovery. Medical advances have saved countless lives, made billions of dollars in profits, and made dozens of scientists world famous. But unlike the arms race or the space race, where there were only two belligerents with deep pockets and a need for global control, in the medical field there are countless other companies, countries and international consortia in each race. And everyone can beg, borrow, and steal from each other.
There were no competing commercial companies looking for part of the action when the atomic bomb was built or when Mercury One launched into space. But in the medical world there is. Many of them.
Consider a drug like the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine), introduced in the 1980s and one of the first billionaire drugs. It was the only drug available in its class for a few years, but then the market caught up with it and generated similar compounds. Then the generics began to grab a piece of the cake. The same story for statins. And antibiotics. And sleeping pills. And medicine for heartburn. Yes, the first to approve gets the first billion, but soon thereafter everyone else takes action.
Of course, the extreme urgency of giving a vaccine to millions of people as soon as possible changes history a little. But as of July 15, we have 23 vaccine products that are being tested in humans and another 140 at various stages of preclinical development, according to the World Health Organization.
Given the looming public health crisis, the need to make political hay, and our unbalanced perception of risk and benefit chronically, many of these products are likely to be approved or at least receive FDA emergency use authorization. . Also, Russia and some other countries have a less stringent system for regulatory approval. According to Dmitriev, the Russian vaccine will go from a Phase 1-like study (small and focused on safety) to delivery to the general population in just a few months, a rate unheard of in the West. This approach of hitting them to the punch overlooks the long history with other drugs used in desperate situations, especially cancer, when borders become quite porous and what is approved in one country quickly finds its way to the next.
These unique conditions will likely lead to multiple vaccine products being available in one form or another. Determining efficacy will be difficult and subject to dispute among experts, but if we're lucky, the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines will be 50% to 60% effective, similar to influenza vaccines in a good year. coincidence. And it is to be expected that the side effect profile will be favorable, although in the recent Moderna product, which is entering a definitive big phase 3 shortly, 21% of patients with the most potent dose had one or more "adverse events severe ", including severe fatigue, headache and chills
That doesn't even consider the questions about the second vaccination and the rating of whether it's safe or advisable to vaccinate with one product now (maybe the Oxford?) And then another later (hmm, I'd like to try the Moderna, thanks) in hopes of greater and better immunity.
I suspect that we are about to enter a free vaccine for everyone with preferences based on extremely scarce information. In fact, the recent "debate" on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19 will pale in comparison to the "national discussion" of give me that which is now an opinion piece, with much information and much opinion. inside.
It is unclear what information, if any, was collected from the alleged Russian hack. Given the inevitable confusion looming, getting to the beginning of the line simply doesn't make sense as an explanation, at least from an unexpected financial perspective or a life-saving perspective. But the need for dominance expressed by both Trump and the leader of Russian vaccination efforts, Dmitriev, makes the likely reason for any sneak attack very clear. It's less about saving the world with a shot than beating the other guy and taking home the first place medal.