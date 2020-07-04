Russian billionaire wants to buy some of America's contentious statues

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

A Russian billionaire has offered to buy two controversial statues that protesters want removed from American cities because of their troubled ties to racism and colonialism.

The Art Russe Foundation of businessman Andrey Filatov, which collects and preserves Soviet-era art, said it is willing to buy representations of Theodore Roosevelt and settler Alexander Baranov, found in New York and Alaska respectively, as both men left a "positive brand" in Russia.

The two statues are among hundreds of people across the United States who are facing removal after the Black Lives Matter protests sparked nationwide discussions about the memorization of various historical figures. The Filatov Foundation hopes to bring them to Saint Petersburg in the name of preserving the "cultural and historical heritage".

"We have deep respect and appreciation for the people who contributed to the development of Russia and were associated with the history of our country," a spokesman for the Art Russe Foundation said in an emailed statement.

"Both the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, and the Governor of Russian settlements in North America, Alexander Baranov, were statesmen who left their positive mark on the history of Russia. Therefore, we see the need to preserve their memory for future generations. " "

Andrey Filatov Credit: Georges Gobet / AFP / Getty Images

Facing protests

Currently in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the Roosevelt statue in question has long faced vandalism and demands its removal due to the depiction of a Native American man and a black man standing by the feet of the president of the USA.

The equestrian statue Theodore Roosevelt, which is located in front of the American Museum of Natural History. Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

The office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed in June that the statue will be demolished, saying that non-white figures had been portrayed as "subjugated and racially inferior." No details about his future had been announced at the time Filonov's offer was made public.

Roosevelt's place in Russian history stems from his role as an intermediary in a 1904 Russia-Japan treaty, ending the countries' 1.5-year war. His role in the agreement, known as the Portsmouth Treaty, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906.

Meanwhile, Alexander Baranov was a merchant who once ruled Russian Russia, the parts of North America owned by Russia before they were sold to the United States in the so-called Alaska Purchase. A bronze sculpture by Baranov has been in the city of Sitka since 1989, although Native American communities there have called for it to be removed.

A petition requesting his removal, signed by more than 2,500 people, describes him as a "settler who came to Sitka, Alaska, without invitation, to enrich himself, his company, and his country," and accuses him of leading " the armed men assaulted the local town Tlingit. "

Alexander Ivanovich Baranov statue, Sitka, Baranof Island, Alaska, USA Credit: Alamy stock photo

Showing art & # 39; to people & # 39;

Ukrainian-born Filatov made his fortune in the shipping and port industries, according to Forbes, who last year estimated his net worth at $ 1.1 billion. He founded the investment firm Tuloma in 2013 and is a co-owner of the private rail operator Globaltrans.

The 48-year-old is also recognized as a chess player and serves as president of the Russian chess federation.

In 2012 Filatov founded the Art Russe Foundation to collect Russian art, mainly from the Soviet era (1917 to 1991), which he then lends to museums and galleries.

"When the Soviet Union collapsed, a large number of great works of art were taken out of the country to the west and elsewhere," he told CNN that year. "My task is to buy these works of art and show them to people."

The Art Russe Foundation confirmed that it has written to Sitka City Council, the American Museum of Natural History, and unspecified "New York City authorities" to express interest in the two statues. The spokesman did not say how much had been, or would be, offered, but stated that the "monetary value of works of art is subject to negotiation."

The spokesperson added that the Russian city of Saint Petersburg would be "the appropriate host city" for the statues.