Russian democracy is a sham. Putin wants the same fate for the United States (opinion)

The plebiscite was about changing the Russian constitution to, among other things, allow Putin to remain in power until 2036. Of course, "allow" is a silly word to use when Putin was always going to rule the Kremlin until it took place. , no matter what any sheet of paper says. Even this formality was an inevitable conclusion; The new constitution was available for purchase at newsstands and bookstores for days before the vote. The first analyzes by statistician Sergey Shpilkin show an estimated 22 million false votes out of a total of 74 million reported.
It is fair to ask, why bother with the pretext of democracy? Dictatorships are obsessed with the superficial traps of legitimacy and democracy, both as a distraction and to tarnish the meaning of these terms. And after decades of liquidating the opposition and crushing all dissent, a despot might even enjoy thinking he's as popular as polls, elections, and worthless state media say.
These false votes not only provide coverage for Putin in Russia, where civil society barely exists, but also give foreign leaders the pretext of treating Putin as an equal rather than confronting him as the autocrat he is. It also allows foreign media to continue calling him "president", putting him on par with the leaders of free countries. As with all tyrants before him, Putin thrives in part because of the cowardice of those who might dissuade him, but choose not to.
These are not just semantics. It would be awkward, even outrageous, to make deals with dictator Putin, trust him, or speak fondly of him as President Donald Trump does. The title feeds hypocrisy, so the myth of Putin the chosen, Putin the popular, must be perpetuated.
This is a choice that must be made by all foreign officials and all media organizations. They could be sure to mention in their coverage that the Russian elections are not free or fair. They could strip Putin of the democratic title of "president", of which he is unworthy, and they should.
With Russia's disastrous coronavirus response exposing Putin's myth of competition and further weakening the economy, it's no wonder he looks abroad again. In an interview for a recently aired documentary, Putin spoke about "Russian historical territories" and condemned the former Soviet republics, saying they should "have taken what they came with, rather than taking gifts from the Russian people" when the USSR broke up. in 1991. Given that Putin has already invaded two former Soviet republics, Georgia and Ukraine, this must be taken as a clear threat.
Putin's apparent desire for a new conquest leads us to his most successful operation to date, the ascension of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The degree of influence that Russian operations had in the 2016 elections can never be known for sure, but what Putin invested has been paid a thousand times. Even aside from Trump's strange loyalty to Putin personally, America's role as a global advocate of democratic values has evaporated into a cloud of quid pro quos thanks to a president who is more likely to criticize traditional American allies than dictators like Putin and Xi Jinping.
For Putin to cross another border, he needs to know that he will not face any serious opposition from the United States, or a NATO that has no teeth without American support. In other words, he needs Trump to be in the White House, not Joe Biden. The only thing consistent about Trump's erratic foreign policy has been his refusal to criticize Putin, whose influence was confirmed in detail in John Bolton's new book. Even shocking revelations that Russia was, according to intelligence reports, paying rewards to the Taliban for killing US troops have been met with typical White House obfuscation and claims of ignorance.
As for what Putin could do to help Trump in 2020, an expanded version of the 2016 piracy and disinformation campaigns is just one of the possible concerns. The Republican-led Senate appears ready to remove the requirement that campaigns reveal foreign support, practically rolling out a red carpet for Putin and others like the Saudis and the Chinese with a vested interest in keeping the United States out, or at least on the sidelines. – of the pro-democratic business.
Putin came to power in 1999 largely due to the shelling of Russian apartment buildings that were blamed on Chechen terrorists. Then-Prime Minister Putin's brutal response led him to fame even as evidence grew that the Russian security services had been caught in the act of planning a bomb attack on an apartment in Ryazan. As a former KGB man, Putin prefers more subtle methods, but as confirmed by recent assassinations of his political goals on foreign soil and Afghanistan's rewards program, he has no allergy to blood, including American blood.
Along with fear and violence, Putin exploited the legitimate grievances of the Russian people for his own benefit. His themes were familiar: security, cultural preservation, ethnic tension. Twitter did not exist then, but if it had, Putin would have been tweeting "Law and order!" in Russian. Those of us in the Russian pro-democracy movement had the double challenge of protesting against Putin's repressions while acknowledging the other problems facing the country.
I watched as Putin destroyed our fragile democracy by focusing only on his own power and wealth while uttering nationalist rhetoric and attacking the free press. Now I am seeing Trump use many of the same techniques to reduce democracy in my new home, although I cannot complain about exile when some of my Russian colleagues have been imprisoned or killed.
But Trump has yet to do the worst, a prediction I make with confidence not because I know what he will do, but because I know what those people are capable of.
Russian democracy is a sham, and Putin would like nothing more than to inflict the same fate on the American version. In this he has a partner in Trump, who accuses Democrats of trying to manipulate the election, attacks mail-order voting, and has done little to prevent the furious coronavirus pandemic that seems to continue in November and wreak havoc at the ballot box.
An ounce of deterrence is worth a pound of retaliation. US lawmakers and candidate Biden must make clear that any attack on the integrity of the 2020 election will face the most severe penalties, regardless of whether those attacks come from the Kremlin or the Oval Office.