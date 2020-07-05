Russian democracy is a sham. Putin wants the same fate for the United States (opinion)





The plebiscite was about changing the Russian constitution to, among other things, allow Putin to remain in power until 2036. Of course, "allow" is a silly word to use when Putin was always going to rule the Kremlin until it took place. , no matter what any sheet of paper says. Even this formality was an inevitable conclusion; The new constitution was available for purchase at newsstands and bookstores for days before the vote. The first analyzes by statistician Sergey Shpilkin show an estimated 22 million false votes out of a total of 74 million reported.

It is fair to ask, why bother with the pretext of democracy? Dictatorships are obsessed with the superficial traps of legitimacy and democracy, both as a distraction and to tarnish the meaning of these terms. And after decades of liquidating the opposition and crushing all dissent, a despot might even enjoy thinking he's as popular as polls, elections, and worthless state media say.

These false votes not only provide coverage for Putin in Russia, where civil society barely exists, but also give foreign leaders the pretext of treating Putin as an equal rather than confronting him as the autocrat he is. It also allows foreign media to continue calling him "president", putting him on par with the leaders of free countries. As with all tyrants before him, Putin thrives in part because of the cowardice of those who might dissuade him, but choose not to.

These are not just semantics. It would be awkward, even outrageous, to make deals with dictator Putin, trust him, or speak fondly of him as President Donald Trump does. The title feeds hypocrisy, so the myth of Putin the chosen, Putin the popular, must be perpetuated.