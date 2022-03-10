If you’re looking for an engaging and mind-bending experience, Russian Doll is the perfect series for you! Russian Doll follows the story of Nadia, a woman who finds herself reliving the same night over and over again. The show is full of surprises and will keep you guessing until the very end. If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch, Russian Doll is definitely worth checking out!

Russian Doll season 2 dates announced

The second season of the American comedy-drama series Russian Doll’ will premier on April 20, the streamer has published. The main star Natasha Lyonne also returns as the showrunner and executive producer, conforming to the reports.

What is the Russian Doll series all about?

Russian Doll is a Netflix series that stars Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov, a game developer who gets caught in a time loop and relives the same night over and over again. The show is set in New York City and was created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. Russian Doll received critical acclaim for its first season, with many praising Lyonne’s performance.

What is the cast saying about Russian Doll?

Natasha Lyonne said, “Russian Doll is about the human experience, and how we all go through different iterations of the same problems. In some ways, Nadia is every person who has ever been stuck in a loop.”

Greta Lee said, “Russian Doll is a show about being human. It’s about the choices we make, and how they affect the people around us.”

Yul Vazquez said, “Russian Doll is a show about relationships. It’s about how we connect with each other, and how those connections can sometimes be the most important things in our lives.”

Why you should watch Russian Doll?

The series has been described as “a dark comedy about love, death, and Russian dolls. It has also been praised for its accurate portrayal of addiction and mental illness. Russian Doll is an engaging and mind-bending experience that will leave you wanting more. Be sure to binge-watch all eight episodes!

If you're looking for a new show to binge-watch, Russian Doll is a great choice. The series is dark, funny, and addictive – perfect for a cold winter weekend. Russian Doll explores the choices we make, and how they affect the people around us. It's an excellent show for anyone who wants to explore the complexities of human relationships. Yul Vazquez said it perfectly when he described Russian Doll as "a show about relationships." Be sure to watch this amazing series! You won't regret it.

The universe is at it again. Russian Doll returns April 20, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/mRVeBLSyji — Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) March 7, 2022

Critic reviews Russian Doll

“Nadia is a Russian nesting doll of a character, and Lyonne nails her mix of brashness and vulnerability.”-The New York Times

“Russian Doll is one wild ride, an eight-episode series that’s as mind-bending as it is engaging.” – IGN

“A show about relationships an excellent show for anyone who wants to explore the complexities of human relationships.” – Yul Vazquez

The Russian Doll series is one that will keep you on your toes with its engaging plot and mind-bending experiences. With just eight episodes, it’s easy to binge-watch this fantastic show! So what are you waiting for? Russian Doll is the perfect show to watch on a cold winter weekend. It’s dark, funny, and addictive – you won’t be able to stop watching! Be sure to check out this amazing series. You won’t regret it!

