russian-hospital-says-opposition-leader-too-ill-to-be-moved,-following-suspected-poisoning

Moscow (Newsdio) The Siberian hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said it cannot authorize him to be transported due to “worry” over his clinical state, amid claims by his team that the delay is to mask the presence of a “deadly substance.”

Navalny is in a coma after falling ill from suspected poisoning on a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

A medical plane sent by a German NGO has landed in Omsk in the hopes of evacuating Navalny to Berlin for treatment at the Charite clinic.

But when asked why moving Navalny might be dangerous, Chief Physician of Omsk Hospital Alexander Murakhovsky said Friday “anything could happen, even the saddest thing is possible.”

Navalny’s team claims that transport police in Omsk have detected a “deadly substance” that poses a threat to his life and the lives of those around him and say this is the reason why hospital authorities are not allowing him to be moved.