Russian nuclear-capable bombers intercepted by US planes near Alaska: report

Russian nuclear-capable bombers were intercepted and escorted by US fighter jets during a flight over neutral waters near Alaska, according to a report released Wednesday.

US Raptor F-22 tactical fighters. USA They accompanied the four Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers during some periods of their 11-hour flight that allegedly complied with international law, Reuters reported, citing the RIA news agency and the Russian Defense Ministry.

A similar incident occurred in April when the US Army. USA He scrambled F-22 stealth fighter jets to intercept a pair of Russian patrol planes flying near the state, the NORAD commander said on "Fox & Friends."

"We are ready 24/7," on alert for these missions, said Air Force General Terrence O'Shaughnessy.

In May, two Russian fighter jets "flew unsafe and unprofessional" while intercepting a US spy plane over the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement from the United States Navy last month.

"While the Russian plane was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible," the May 26 statement said. “We hope that they operate within established international standards to guarantee security.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed that it will open talks with the United States this month to extend a major nuclear disarmament treaty, according to a report released Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet with Special Presidential Envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna on June 22 to start negotiations on New Start, a nuclear weapons reduction treaty that expires in February, according to the France-Presse agency. .

