Russian whistleblower risks everything to expose scale of Arctic oil spill catastrophe

"It still burns very well," says Ryabinin. "It is very likely that these puddles will spread throughout the river and pollute it for a long time."

The plant's owner, metal giant Nornickel, says the spill was quickly contained and damage was limited. Ryabinin has sacrificed his job and his family's future in Norilsk in an attempt to lift the lid on what environmentalists have called the worst ecological catastrophe in the Polar Arctic.

It was 2 a.m. in the arctic summer. A twilight illuminated the rapidly moving river as it flowed through the endless tundra into the Arctic Ocean. A film of rainbow oil covered the surface; a diesel pool was crushed under our feet.

Ryabinin brought us there on foot along the railroad tracks. Since the spill, the areas surrounding the site have been protected by security personnel, making access difficult.

He is a rare creature in Russia today: a whistleblower who quit his job with the state environmental agency Rosprirodnadzor and went public about the extent of the disaster.

Ryabinin says he was first alerted to the magnitude of the crisis on May 29 by photographs posted on Instagram. He was immediately alarmed: the Daldykan and another river contaminated by the spill flow into Lake Pyasino. From there, the contamination could spread to the Arctic Ocean.

A few hours later he was on the river, taking pictures that would soon provoke a public outcry. He and his boss attempted to enter the Nornickel plant, but he says the police denied them entry.

According to Nornickel, more than 20,000 tons of diesel were poured into rivers from the storage tank.

The foamy red mud mixed with the water and absorbed the life of the rivers and their banks.

"It seemed horrible when we got there and it wasn't even the worst since a couple of hours had passed," says Ryabinin. "You could smell the diesel half a kilometer away … my boss was even afraid to smoke there in case it exploded."

What he saw was very different from what officials and the media later reported: that the spill had been quickly controlled. Russian state television released reports showing aerial images of oil spill booms protecting the crimson layer of diesel.

"It was such an obvious and childish lie that I couldn't understand it," Ryabinin told CNN.

"Obviously, I thought we should at least investigate the lake, but my [agency] had a different opinion, which corresponded to that of the [Nornickel] plant: that the spill did not extend beyond the river."

Ryabinin says the drop that filled the glass for him was when Rosprirodnadzor told him to stop investigating the disaster after finding a helicopter to fly into the lake. At that time, on June 7, it went public, recording a 45-minute count of what it had found, concluding that the volume of fuel and the speed of the current should have further spread the contamination.

Rosprirodnadzor did not respond to CNN's request for comment. In an email, Nornickel told CNN that the cleanup of the spill was ongoing and that the company was "guided by official data from Rosprirodnadzor and the Ministry of Emergency Situations," as well as satellite imagery showing "the borders of the fuel spread. "

Back in Moscow, YouTube blogger and ecologist Georgy Kavanosyan made the same calculation as Ryabinin.

"All I had to do was look at the satellite images, establish the area of ​​this red spot and divide it by the thousands of tons that were poured into the water," says Kavanosyan. "And you would get that diesel would have to run 50 meters thick to stop there, so that's clearly impossible."

"They only caught the tail of this spill and no one mentioned what is underneath the movie, state television continued to show the spill saying that there is supposedly nothing underneath and that it is only on the surface," Kavanosyan told CNN. "And underneath this layer, hydrocarbons dissolve and infiltrate all life: fish, roe, mud, everything."

After watching the Ryabinin video, Kavanosyan decided to travel to the region to take independent samples from Lake Pyasino, and find out if the contamination had reached the lake.

Norilsk is a difficult place to operate. It is a remote & # 39; monocity & # 39; where a company and an industry dominate the economy, as a result, they have considerable influence. More than 2,800 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the city was founded during Stalin's reign as a site for gulag prisoners. There is no land connection with the rest of Russia: to get there and back you have to fly. Foreigners must obtain a special permit from the Federal Security Agency, or FSB, to enter.

Kavanosyan says he and his cameraman pretended to be on a personal visit and stayed in rented apartments, avoiding the main streets. At night they sneaked into the river hoping to find a boat to take them to the lake.

"It was difficult, half the people here work for Nornickel and obviously it would have been a risk for them," says Kavanosyan.

When they finally reached the lake, they found dissolved hydrocarbon contamination levels 2.5 above what was officially allowed, Kavanosyan said. He was the only one who managed to take independent samples from that area.

Others were not so lucky. Novaya Gazeta journalists said they faced constant harassment by Nornickel guards while investigating another area with Vasily Ryabinin, finding a place where the sewage was pumped directly into the tundra. Nornickel then admitted violations at the waste pond and suspended local staff. The Russian Investigation Committee launched an investigation into this incident.

Greenpeace Russia also spent two weeks trying to obtain samples from Lake Pyasino, but said authorities were constantly trying to obstruct their work: a police helicopter located them in a log cabin and the fuel from their ship was confiscated.

A Moscow city lawmaker, who agreed to take the samples gathered by journalists and Greenpeace activists to the capital, says he confiscated them at the local airport last week.

In a video posted by Novaya Gazeta, airport staff said the airport "is also Nornickel" and that taking water samples requires the company's permission.

When asked to comment on these allegations, Nornickel said that "the emergency regime has been installed at the site and access to many places is restricted."

This spill was by no means the first environmental disaster in this part of Siberia, some of whose rivers flow red with toxic factory waste amid lax environmental regulations. Locals have complained about acidic gases that pollute the air; Norilsk's edges resemble a huge rusty junkyard with dead trees as far as the eye can see.

"Everything is dying here," said Andrey, a local driver who declined to reveal his last name. "People are more concerned about gas, sometimes it gets so bad that we don't let children out."

But this rare focus on the city and Nornickel has prompted the company to give public explanations, accept full responsibility for the spill, and accept the cost of cleanup. Last week, he said more than 90% of the fuel from the spill had been collected.

In its preliminary assessment, the company blamed the permafrost melt for affecting the fuel tank foundation, but said an investigation was still ongoing.

Arctic Russia is warming up, and the melting of permafrost is potentially devastating to infrastructure in the region. More than 60% of the vast area of ​​the country is covered by permafrost. This summer in Norilsk has also been abnormally hot.

But both Kavanosyan and Ryabinin doubt that the sudden collapse of the tank is due to climate change. They say Russia has enough experience building on ice and can artificially freeze the ground if necessary. They believe the fault is likely to be due to poor maintenance or lack of supervision.

The Ryabinin scandal and allegations have also prompted Rostekhnadzor, a state body that oversees the maintenance of industrial infrastructure, to reveal that its specialists had been unable to access the tank at the Nornickel plant for five years.

The spill even attracted President Vladimir Putin, who chaired a televised meeting with Nornickel chief Vladimir Potanin in early June. Potanin said the company expects to pay around $ 140 million to cover the damage.

"A vessel containing the fuel costs much less, incomparably less," Putin replied. "I am saying that if you had changed that tank in time there would have been no harm to nature, and the company would not have to cover such expenses."

Beyond the rare public attention to an environmental problem in Russia, the Nornickel spill has provided an even rarer example of dissent and protests in Russia. Weeks after the Ryabinin and Kavanosyan findings, the state agency Rosprirodnadzor admitted that Lake Pyasino had been polluted.

On Wednesday he estimated the damage to be 14 times greater than Nornickel's initial assessment and asked him to pay a record $ 2 billion in compensation.

The company questioned the evaluation, saying the agency had based its calculations "on principles that have distorted the results and need to be adjusted." He also added that he remains committed to his obligation to eliminate the consequences of the spill at his expense.

Kavanosyan called Rosprirodnadzor's action "revolutionary" and said he sent a signal to all companies that choose to "throw garbage in rivers and lakes and save on sewage treatment plants."

As for Ryabinin, he is preparing to leave Norilsk and move his family elsewhere.

"This is quite sad because I really love my city, the north, and I don't want to leave," he said. "But I did this knowing that I won't be able to live and work here after all this."