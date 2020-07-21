Russia's report says the UK ignored the meddling

The British security services were distracted by the post-September 11 terrorist threat and did not give sufficient priority to Russia's attempts to gain influence in the United Kingdom, which Moscow regarded as one of its main intelligence targets, Intelligence and Inter-party security in the British Parliament. Committee said.

British politicians allowed wealthy Russians with deep ties to the Kremlin to gain influence and access in London, using it as a "laundry" for illicit funds. Cultural institutions, public relations companies, political groups and even real estate agents became unconscious puppets of the Russian state, according to the report.

"Russian influence in the UK is the new normal," the report concludes. "Successive governments have welcomed the oligarchs and their money with open arms, providing them with a means of recycling illicit finances through the & # 39; laundry & # 39; London and connections at the highest levels with access to business and UK political figures, "the committee said in a press release accompanying the report.

The findings are the result of an eight-month investigation into Russia's influence on UK politics and public life. The report was delayed when Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a general election when it was being completed. The committee has criticized the delay in publishing.

Among the committee's expert witnesses was former MI6 spy Christopher Steele, author of the explosive Trump-Russia dossier that painted a picture of widespread collusion conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, a document Trump has dismissed as " false "and full of lies

Russian influence on Brexit

In a key section of the report, which deals with the Brexit referendum, the British government is accused of failing to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of a Kremlin-sponsored campaign of influence.

"We have not been provided with any post-referendum evaluation of Russia's attempted interference," the report says, drafting a clause that followed. "This situation is in stark contrast to the United States' handling of allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, where an assessment by the intelligence community was conducted within two months of the vote, with a unclassified summary that was made public. "

The report said that British intelligence agencies did not see the security of the UK voting process as part of their role because they feared the problem was a "hot potato". One of the committee members, Stewart Hosie, told reporters at a press conference that the government was afraid of what such an investigation might show.

The committee called on the UK intelligence community to produce and make public an assessment of Russia's role in the Brexit referendum.

In its response, the UK government rejected the committee's calls for such an investigation, saying it received regular updates on all threats deemed hostile state activities. "We have not seen evidence of successful interference in the EU referendum," the statement said.

"When new information emerges, the government will always consider the most appropriate use of any intelligence it develops or receives, even if it is appropriate to make it public. Given this long-standing approach, a retrospective evaluation of the EU referendum is not necessary."

The report also contains a redacted section on whether Moscow attempted to interfere with the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, referring to "credible open source comments" related to "what some commentators have described as potentially the first post-Soviet Russian interference in a western democratic process. " "

But the following sentence becomes a series of asterisks showing that the report has been drafted: "We notice that, almost five years later, ***".

Charge launched against Johnson

The document, with a redacted annex, was based on closed-door interviews with experts and members of the country's intelligence community. Johnson was accused of blocking its publication before last year's general election, in which his Conservative Party won a landslide victory.

Opposition politicians accused the government of a cover-up, saying it could raise uncomfortable questions about the validity of the 2016 Brexit referendum and expose alleged Russian connections by some in the ruling conservative party.

Opening the press conference that launched the report's release, Kevan Jones, a Labor lawmaker who served on the committee under his previous chairmanship, said the report's delay was due to Johnson not giving his permission for the report to be published. in the standard 10 days after his presentation to Downing Street.

Several explanations offered by the government about the delay in the report "are categorically not true," he said. The delay had "fueled speculation" about what the report might say about Russia's participation in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Many members of Johnson's team inside Downing Street worked on the victorious Vote Leave team, the official Brexit campaign during the 2016 referendum, including his senior adviser, Dominic Cummings. Since the referendum, there have been numerous allegations that the Vote Leave campaign, spearheaded by Johnson and featuring many members of his current cabinet and political advisers, misled the public on a variety of topics from the economic realities of Brexit to immigration. Therefore, the delay in the report and subsequent speculation that it contained a smoking gun linking Brexit to Russia would have been potentially damaging to many of the government's top figures.