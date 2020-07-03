Russia's true deception (opinion)

But the real hoax is how White House officials are covering up Trump's incompetence as commander-in-chief responsible for the well-being of the U.S. military, and who has always had a bizarre bromance with a former KGB officer, the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But this explanation does not make any sense. Presidents get a lot of unverified information. Intelligence is not like mathematics, where 2 + 2 can always be "verified" to make 4.

Consider the operation during which Osama bin Laden was killed by the US Navy SEAL in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.

There was no "verified" intelligence that Bin Laden was in Abbottabad. It was an entirely circumstantial case that he might be there, and former President Barack Obama had to call to send the SEALs on a potentially quite dangerous mission despite the fact that there was significant dissent within the intelligence community over the probability that bin laden went there.

As I discovered when I was reporting on my book "Manhunt: The Ten-Year Search for Bin Laden from 9/11 to Abbottabad", in the weeks before Obama ordered the Bin Laden raid, a small "Red Team" was commissioned. intelligence agency to examine the intelligence that bin Laden might be in Abbottabad. The team returned with a series of estimates that the al-Qaeda leader was in Abbottabad, ranging from 40% to 60% confidence. When Obama ordered Bin Laden's risky operation, he did so knowing that there was probably only a 50/50 chance that he was in Abbottabad.

And that goes to the nature of intelligence. When US intelligence agencies examine a topic of particular importance to US policy makers, they often issue a National Intelligence Estimate (NIE). The word "estimate" is revealing. American opponents secretly hide their actions, and therefore the American intelligence community attempts to break this veil of secrecy, typically with some combination of human sources, signal intelligence, and satellite imagery. Usually this does not produce a "verified" truth, but rather an estimate that often comes with varying levels of "confidence" from "high" to "low". Here, for example, is a declassified 2007 NIE on the history of the Iranian nuclear program

According to his national security adviser, O & # 39; Brien, Trump was not personally informed about the Russian rewards. If this is true, the real reason for this is likely not because that intelligence was unimportant, but because Trump simply does not want to hear anything bad about his friend Putin and, therefore, US intelligence officials. The United States has consistently downplayed anything that could make Putin look bad, according to The Madman Theory, an upcoming book by CNN's Jim Sciutto.

And the fact that Russian reward intelligence was included in the Presidential Daily Report earlier this year means little, as Trump hardly ever reads these briefings, according to the Washington Post and New York Times, shirking his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief to spend countless hours watching hate wire news and tweeting about all sorts of trivia and grudges instead of doing the hard work of reporting to protect the American people and their military.

It is not a secret, not even news that Russia has been supporting the Taliban. In March 2018, the top US commander in Afghanistan, General John "Mick" Nicholson, told the BBC that Russian weapons were smuggled into the Taliban and that they "provide some degree of support for the Taliban." So some version of events of Russian support for the Taliban has been public for more than two years.

The real question that White House officials have not begun to address, so eager to say that the President was not informed about the plots to kill US troops in Afghanistan, is: what will the Trump administration do about it? After all, Trump personally ordered the assassination in January of General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iranian military operations in the Middle East, for allegedly planning attacks on US targets in the region.

Would Trump order some kind of intelligence-based retaliatory action against the Russians on his rewards for the lives of American soldiers? The question is answered alone.