Russo Bros. Pizza Film School episode 3 details revealed

After two exciting episodes with the directors of the second half of the Avengers franchise, Russo Bros. Pizza Film School will return this week for an exciting new episode focused on Sam Raimi's 1981 horror classic, The bad death! Check out her Instagram ad below!

RELATED: Russo Bros. Pizza Film School Episode 2 Details Revealed

This week's duo assignment is the first installment in the iconic Sam Raimi The bad death franchise, which can be purchased here! Released in 1981, the film centers on Ashley "Ash" Williams (Bruce Campbell) when he, his girlfriend, and three friends head to a cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway, only to discover a mysterious book known as the Necronomicon that awakens an evil in the forest, forcing them to fight for their souls.

The third episode of this Instagram Live series will see the return of frequent contributor Christopher Markus (Avengers Endgame) As a guest alongside Pete Hammond, the current head of film critics and award columnist for Deadline Hollywood. In addition to his writing career, Hammond hosts a series of popular movie screenings throughout the year and receives five Emmy nominations for his own television writing.

As AGBO partners, the artists' collective founded by the Russos, Markus and McFeely and Story co-chairs, guide a growing list of titles, with studio script writing projects including an adaptation by Simon Stålenhag The electrical state, a television series based on Joseph Hansen's Brandstetter detective novels and executive producer City of a million soldiers, Mosul by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Go west by Jessica Goldberg.

RELATED: Russo Brothers Tease Disney's New Version Of Hercules Remake

The next episode of Russo Bros. Pizza Film School It is scheduled to air Friday, May 29 at noon PST on Instagram TV.