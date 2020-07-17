Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces recurrence of cancer, will remain on the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in Washington in 2013. She is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933. She is 2 years old here.

A photo of Ginsburg from his high school yearbook.

Ginsburg, 13, sits immediately to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.

Ginsburg and his cousin Richard ski in a cabin in the Adirondacks around 1946.

Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin's wedding in 1951.

Ginsburg met her husband, Martin, while attending Cornell University, and both studied law. The couple got engaged in December 1953.

Ginsburg and her husband were married in June 1954. She was 21 at the time.

The couple had two children: Jane, born in 1955, and James, born in 1965.

A portrait of Ginsburg from 1977. At the time, she was a professor at Columbia University School of Law. She was also general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Family members join Ginsburg in the footsteps of the United States Supreme Court after discussing a case there in November 1978. With Ginsburg, from left, are his brother-in-law Ed Stiepleman; his nephew David Stiepleman; and her son James.

Ginsburg was the first woman to be hired at Columbia University School of Law. He also taught at Rutgers University School of Law.

Ginsburg, her husband, and their two children, James and Jane, pose for a photo off the coast of St. Thomas in 1979.

In 1980, the President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, nominated Ginsburg to be a Judge of the Circuit of the District of Columbia of the United States Court of Appeals.

Ginsburg in his chambers at the United States Palace of Justice in Washington.

Ginsburg, her husband, and their children vacationed in Egypt in 1985.

Ginsburg and her husband take a bus to Paris around 1988.

Ginsburg reads to a group of children on the tenth anniversary of the 1993 television program "Reading Rainbow".

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg for the United States Supreme Court in June 1993. Here, Ginsburg holds up a photograph of Hillary Clinton singing "the toothbrush song" with Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara and her class of the nursery.

Ginsburg speaks to a journalist after being nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993. On the far right is US Senator Joe Biden. American Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan wears the bow tie.

Ginsburg is received by her husband during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During his confirmation hearing, Ginsburg holds a book titled "My grandmother is very special." It was written by Paul Spera, his grandson.

Ginsburg takes the Supreme Court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, in August 1993. Joining them were Clinton and Martin Ginsburg.

Ginsburg poses with family members on the Supreme Court in October 1993. With Ginsburg, from left, are his son-in-law, George Spera; his daughter Jane; her granddaughter Clara Spera; her husband Martin; her son James; and her grandson Paul Spera.

Ginsburg and her husband hug each other while attending an event. The two were married for almost 60 years. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.

This informal group photo was taken by the United States Supreme Court in December 1993. From left are Clarence Thomas, John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor, Anthony Kennedy , David Souter, Ginsburg and Harry Blackmun.

Scalia and Ginsburg pose on an elephant during their tour of India in 1994. Scalia once said they were a "strange couple" and he considered her as his "best friend" on the bench.

Ginsburg, second from left, and Scalia, second from right, appeared in the opening night production of "Ariadne auf Naxos," an opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1994.

Ginsburg and his law partner Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor have basketballs given to them by the United States women's basketball team in December 1995.

Ginsburg, front right, poses with other prominent American Jews while standing in a maze on New York's Ellis Island in 1996. It was part of a project by photographer Frederic Brenner. Also in the front row, from left, are artist Roy Lichtenstein, actress Lauren Bacall, violinist Itzhak Perlman, and playwright Arthur Miller.

Ginsburg sat in his Supreme Court rooms in 2002.

Ginsburg breaks through a crowd after a speech at an ACLU conference in June 2003.

Ginsburg and her husband laugh as they listen to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speak at Columbia Law School in September 2003.

Judge Ginsburg with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice at the State Department on January 28, 2005, the day Judge Ginsburg swore Rice as Secretary of State.

From the left, Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy pose for a photo before meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in July 2007.

Ginsburg wears a "Super Diva" sweatshirt while working out on the Supreme Court in August 2007.

Ginsburg talks to filmmaker David Grubin about his 2008 PBS series "The Jewish Americans".

Ginsburg arrives for a joint session of Congress where President Barack Obama was speaking in 2009. That month, Ginsburg underwent surgery and treatment for the early stages of pancreatic cancer. A decade earlier, he had successful surgery for colon cancer.

The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose together in 2010. From the left are Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.

While receiving an honorary degree from Harvard University, Ginsburg was stunned by a serenade by Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo in 2011. Domingo also received an honorary title.

Ginsburg visits Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington in 2012.

Ginsburg, with an extra "Carmen", attends the opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 2015.

Ginsburg acknowledges the applause before a speaking event in Chicago in September 2017.

Ginsburg arrives to speak at New York University School of Law in February 2018.

Ginsburg and other Supreme Court justices attend the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House in November 2018.

The US Supreme Court, with newest member Brett Kavanaugh, posing for an official portrait in Washington in November 2018. In the back row, from left, are Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Kavanaugh. In the front row, from the left, are Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Ginsburg and Samuel Alito.

Ginsburg leaves a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where former judge John Paul Stevens was at rest in July 2019.

