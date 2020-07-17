Ruth Bader Ginsburg has received chemotherapy to treat cancer recurrence.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving chemotherapy treatment since May due to a recurrence of cancer, justice said in a statement Friday.

"I have often said that I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can get the job done at full speed," said Ginsburg. "I am still able to do that."

The announcement comes after he was released from the hospital earlier this week for another health problem. Her hospitalization this week was unrelated to cancer treatment, justice said in the statement. Tuesday's hospital stay was to remove gallstones and treat an infection. She was released a day later.

In Friday's statement, Ginsberg said he started chemotherapy after a periodic scan followed by a biopsy that revealed injuries to his liver. Chemotherapy is "giving positive results," he said, after a July 7 scan indicated a significant reduction in liver damage and no new disease.

Ginsberg said he will continue to receive bi-weekly cancer treatment, but that he can maintain an "active daily routine."

The 87-year-old liberal justice has faced a number of health problems in recent years. She has had several episodes of cancer, including colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers.

In May Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone.

In November, he was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital after experiencing chills and fever.

In 2018, she was hospitalized with three fractured ribs after a fall in her office.

During a White House press conference on Tuesday, a journalist told the president about the most recent hospitalization.

"I wish him well," said President Trump.

