Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital and is doing well.







"Judge Ginsburg was released from the hospital," a Supreme Court spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday. "She is home and she is fine."

Ginsburg had been taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday "after experiencing fever and chills," said spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

"He underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," Arberg said Tuesday, announcing the Ginsburg hospitalization. "The judge rests comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg's swift discharge is the latest apparent evasion of an 87-year-old health scare for justice, who has proven herself adept at continuing her work without interruption despite her health issues.