"Judge Ginsburg was released from the hospital," a Supreme Court spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday. "She is home and she is fine."
Ginsburg had been taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday "after experiencing fever and chills," said spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
"He underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," Arberg said Tuesday, announcing the Ginsburg hospitalization. "The judge rests comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."
Ginsburg's swift discharge is the latest apparent evasion of an 87-year-old health scare for justice, who has proven herself adept at continuing her work without interruption despite her health issues.
As a result, his health has come under increased scrutiny as the court faces far-reaching cases that can transform American law. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has made two appointments, Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, deepening the conservative tilt.
Trump told reporters Tuesday that he hopes Ginsburg feels better and praised her for "really giving me some good decisions."
"I wish her well. I hope she is better. I didn't really hear that. Was she hospitalized? No, that's wrong," she said in the Rose Garden of the White House. "No, I wish him well. In fact, he's giving me some good decisions."
The liberal icon is best known for his views on civil rights issues, including the landmark case that the Virginia Military Institute opens to women.
His dissent in recent years has continued to energize Democrats at a time when Republicans control the White House and Senate, and the Supreme Court is moving to the right.
At her age, she evaluates that each year: "I was fine this last period. I hope to be fine the next period. And after that we will have to see."
This story has been updated with additional information and context.