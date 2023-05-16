Every year, it’s a tradition that, as Jana Schmieding is wrapping up work on Boyhood, she’ll write the script for a holiday-themed episode of her podcast, The 5 Second Rule. This year the holiday was Thanksgiving and this is the recap episode!

In this article, she discusses how making one episode turns into two as they come up with ideas in their brainstorming session. She also talks about the trials and tribulations of shooting the episode since it was their first time on a ranch for this episode.

She also shares her fondness for Thanksgiving, explaining that she loves it because it’s all about family.

Introduction to The Rutherford Falls Season 2

This article is about the second season of The Rutherford Falls, a horror web show. It talks about how it’s hard to scare people nowadays and what the creators did to make this season different from the first.

“People nowadays are more scared of new-fangled things.” People nowadays are more scared of new-fangled things, so when they see something off-the-wall that used to impact them, it doesn’t. I don’t know. I could be making an assumption.

“There’s no real-life logic anymore.” Which in turn makes the effectiveness of scary scenes… The more recent movie stuff (yes, like “Freddy vs. Jason” and stuff) has less of a sense of relying on the natural world for its scares.

Names of the characters in The Rutherford Falls Season 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana L

Geraldine Keams (Diné) as Rayanne

Ben Koldyke played as Dudley ‘Duz’ Rutherford, Nathan’s brother

Adam Farabee as Charlie Cromwell

Mimi Gianopulos also played as Kaitlyn

Jason Grasl as Forest Grant

Chevonne Hughes as Bonnie

The storyline of The Rutherford Falls Season 2

The Rutherford Falls is a show based on a boy named Joey who is transported to the fictional town of Rutherford Falls, Oregon.

As he tries to discover how he got there and why his memories from his old life seem so far away, he discovers that life in this epically beautiful small town is even more exciting than anything he’d been through.

Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off and explore some of the unanswered questions that have come up during season 1.

Do you have any proof that the Rutherford Falls show is real?

Not yet! But we have been working very hard on making it real. We do have some proof, though! Here are three pictures from the Rutherford Falls set.

The first shows Joey, played by Jack Ryder-Boise (Steven Rinkoff of The Glades). In the second picture, you can see a bunch of boxes with various names.

The Rutherford Falls crew is currently painting the Season 2 set, including the name “Rutherford Falls” right above this box. The third picture shows a set of stairs with a sign next to them that says “Main Street.”

‘Rutherford Falls’ as well as ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ are excellent choices

The pieces you are about to look at are from a compilation of paintings from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The images show how African Americans have portrayed and represented themselves for over one hundred years.

These two particularly stunning works by William Jeanes (1859-1932) show how African American artists could keep their individuality in a time when there was much more pressure for them to conform to mainstream society.

So, what do you think about The Rutherford Falls Season 2?