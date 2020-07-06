Ryan Adams apologizes a year after his ex-wife Mandy Moore, other women accuse him of abuse

Ryan Adams issued an apology a year after several women filed abuse allegations against him.

The musician came under scrutiny in February 2019 when seven women, including his ex-wife, Mandy Moore, accused him of exhibiting manipulative, controlling, and abusive behavior. At the time, he denied the allegations. However, after reflecting for a year and getting sober, the 45-year-old singer wrote an extensive essay for The Daily Mail in which he sought forgiveness for his past behavior.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I have mistreated people throughout my life and career," he began. "All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that easy. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life. "

He explained that he understands that his apology is probably not accepted by the people he hurts, nor that it will leave him "out of the woods." However, he made sure to note that things are different this time.

“To many people this will seem like the same empty apology that I have always used when they called me, and all I can say is that this time is different. Really realizing the damage I have caused, it shattered me, and I am still recovering from the waves of devastating effects that triggered my actions, ”Adams wrote. "There is no way to convince people that this time is really different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to take as a result of my actions."

He continued: “Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a look inside and sought to find the truth behind them. What pain was taking me that was projecting so badly and so badly on others? I promised myself that no matter what it cost, I would get to the root of these problems and finally begin to fix myself so that I could be a better friend, a better companion and a better man in general. ”

Adams again noted that there is no apology he can give that can undo "the suffering he had caused." However, he explained that he plans to advance in life "fully responsible."

He also revealed that seeking professional help to get sober gave him a much-needed perspective on the subject.

“In my effort to be a better man, I have struggled to be sober, but this time I am doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I am learning, go hand in hand, ”he wrote. “But I will not bore anyone with stories of my demons or use them to apologize for what I have done. I really want to express that I have internalized the importance of self-care and self-work. I'm really trying. "

He concluded his apology statement by noting that he plans to heal through music, claiming that he has written "enough music to fill half a dozen albums" while working on both his sobriety and past actions.

"I hope that the people that I have hurt heal," he concluded. "And I hope they find a way to forgive me."

The seven-time Grammy nominee was accused by his ex of becoming emotionally abusive shortly after they met in 2007.

Moore told The New York Times that she and Adams, to whom she was married for nearly six years, wrote songs that she promised to record, but never did.

"He always said to me: 'You're not a true musician, because you don't play an instrument'," he said. "His controlling behavior essentially blocked my ability to make new connections in the industry at a crucial time." and a potentially lucrative time: my full 20 or 20 years. "

After the article was published in 2019, Adams tweeted he is not "perfect" and apologized to those whom he hurt "profoundly and without reservation". He said the article paints a picture "terribly inaccurate" and that the details are "misrepresented; some are exaggerated; others are completely false."